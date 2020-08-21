New York Mets Postpone 2 Games Last Minute After Positive Coronavirus Tests in Organization
The Mets had been scheduled to play the Miami Marlins on Thursday
The New York Mets' games on Thursday and Friday have been postponed after two members of the organization tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Major League Baseball team was set to play the Miami Marlins in Florida on Thursday and the New York Yankees in New York on Friday.
"The New York Mets learned today that two members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and major league baseball has postponed tonight's game at Miami and tomorrow's game vs. the Yankees at Citi Field," the team said in a statement shared on Twitter Thursday.
While the team did not specify who within the organization tested positive, the New York Times reported that the positive tests belonged to one player and one staff member.
RELATED: Miami Marlins Temporarily Suspend Season After Multiple Players, Staff Test Positive for COVID-19
While the two with COVID-19 and those they have been in close contact with will stay in Miami for now, the rest of the team will fly back to New York.
"The team will fly back home to New York tonight with recommended safety precautions in place and conduct testing with the entire traveling party," the statement said. "The team is currently conducting contact tracing and the two members that tested positive along with those traced to be within close contact will remain in Miami tonight."
Professional baseball returned last month after a COVID-19-induced hiatus that began in March.
Several teams have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks since then, including the Marlis, who had temporarily suspended their season after at least 15 players and two staff members were diagnosed with the virus.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.