Mets Pitcher Edwin Díaz Injured While Celebrating Win at World Baseball Classic

New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz was helped off the field by teammates after suffering an injury while celebrating a Puerto Rico win during the World Baseball Classic.

Díaz, a pitcher for the Mets organization, injured his right knee after he helped secure Puerto Rico's place in the quarterfinals, when the team beat out the Dominican Republic 5-2. But as Díaz and teammates celebrated the victory near the mound, he fell to the ground.

In a clip from the broadcast, teammates rushed the mound to celebrate the win with the pitcher before they quickly realized he was injured. They then surrounded Díaz and called for medical assistance as he sat on the ground.

Other Puerto Rico players then assisted Díaz by helping him stand, carrying him and walking him off the field, before he was sent off in a wheelchair. As he left the stadium tunnel, he raised his arms in the air to thank fans.

Following the injury, as CBS Sports reports, the pitcher's brother Alexis — also a pitcher for Puerto Rico — could be seen in tears.

"Edwin Díaz injured his right knee after tonight's WBC game," the Mets organization tweeted on Wednesday night. "He will undergo imaging tomorrow and we will update when appropriate."

During the off-season, Díaz signed a substantial five-year, $102 million deal with the Mets, per the New York Times, and has played for the organization since 2019. Before then, he played for the Seattle Mariners from 2016 to 2018.

The tournament is held every four years during the MLB's spring training, and other players have suffered injuries during it. Previously, Drew Smyly missed the entire 2017 season and most of the 2018 season following an injury on Team USA.

Mets closer Edwin Díaz suffers an injury. Al Bello/Getty

In 2022, Díaz had a 1.31 ERA and earned Cy Young and MVP votes. His latest contract with the team, which won 101 games last season, marks the largest contract ever for a relief pitcher, per USA Today.

"I didn't know how to act, I didn't know how to ... what to say. I mean, I didn't know. It got me for a surprise," Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina said after the game, per the outlet. "Like I said in the dugout, it sucks, sorry, but when you see a guy that works so hard like Edwin, I mean when you see him on the ground like that, I mean it just is sad."