Mets Honor Late New York Post Sports Photographer Who Died of COVID-19 with Cutout

Anthony Causi was just 48 years old when he died of the coronavirus on April 12

The New York Mets are paying tribute to late New York Post sports photographer Anthony Causi, who died of coronavirus-related complications on April 12 at age 48.

In remembrance of Causi, the team placed a life-size cutout of the photographer, camera in hand, in the photo pit at Citi Field. Ahead of the shortened 2020 MLB season, the team filled the empty stadium seats with cutouts instead of fans.

“It hurt a lot when I found out he passed away because despite him being a photographer we also spoke a lot and we had a good relationship,” Yoenis Cespedes, an outfielder for the Mets, told the Post of Causi. “He even visited my ranch at one point. I don’t think it’s only going to hurt me. It will hurt a lot of baseball players as well.”

Mets COO Jeff Wilpon also shared a statement, describing Causi as a talented sports photographer.

“He was a charismatic photographer who brought fans closer to the action with his breathtaking images of the Mets,” Wilpon told the outlet. “More importantly, he was a friend to so many of us through his numerous spring trainings in Port St. Lucie as well as being a fixture at Citi Field.”

According to the Post, Causi joined the publication in 1994 as a photo messenger. He moved up the ladder and became a photo editor and eventually full-time journalist photographer. He is credited with taking some of "the most iconic photos in New York sports history."

The Brooklyn native also photographed the Yankees, Giants, Jets, Knicks, Rangers, and other New York teams for the publication.

"Anthony Causi was our colleague, our friend, and a brilliant journalist,” said Stephen Lynch, editor in chief of the newspaper at the time of Causi's death. “He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind — he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked."

“The Post that you read, and the newsroom that we work in, are less colorful today because of his absence," he added. "Our hearts go out to his family, and we share their grief.”

Causi is survived by his wife, Romina, and their two children John, 5, and Mia, 2, as well as his parents, Lucille and John Causi, and sisters Maria Marangelli and Dianna Marotto.