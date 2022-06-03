New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor revealed a freak accident kept him out of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Mets' Francisco Lindor Misses Game After Slamming Finger in Hotel Door: 'I Didn't Want to Look'

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor is seen in the first inning of their MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The New York Mets were left to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers without the help of star Francisco Lindor on Thursday after a door smashed his right middle finger.

According to the Associated Press, the incident happened Wednesday night when Lindor attempted to close a set of double doors in his hotel room.

"After I finished my massage, I went into my room, and I have double doors," the 28-year-old told MLB.com reporter Anthony DiComo.

"I went to close [the doors], and I didn't think the other one would close," he continued. "They closed at the same time, and the next thing you know, I have a swollen finger."

Lindor said he "ran around the room for like three minutes" after the painful mishap.

"I didn't want to look at it," he recalled. "Then when I finally looked at it, I was like... 'Okay.' I felt like I had my heart in that one finger."

While the Mets training staff were able to relieve some of the swelling in Lindor's finger, he still had trouble feeling a baseball in his hand, according to Sports Illustrated.

"Hopefully tomorrow it feels a little better," Lindor, who hopes to be back in the team's lineup on Friday, told reporters.

However, Mets owner Steven Cohen wasn't worried about his star player and joked with fans on Twitter about the freak accident.

"Lin-door just got hurt by a door, ironic," he said in a tweet.

Lindor, who fans have nicknamed Mr. Smile, prioritizes keeping the game fun at this point in his career.

During an interview last July with PEOPLE, Lindor said, "I will always show my emotions, I will always laugh, I will always enjoy the game."

"You celebrate your dream as a little kid to be able to flip a bat, to be in a big moment and realize you're in a big moment, and you're not going to celebrate it? I don't agree with that," he added.