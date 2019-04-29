Mets Fan Accidentally Dumps Beer on Brewers Player While Reaching for Fly Ball

Image zoom Ryan Braun Seth Wenig/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun certainly lived up to his team’s name this weekend after he had a fan’s full cup of beer spilled on him while trying to make a play.

The Brewers were at Citi Field Sunday taking on the New York Mets when Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hit a fly ball to left field in the first inning.

As Braun leaped up against the wall to try and snag it, he got a little more than he bargained for, as a Mets fans holding a cup of beer reached down at the same time, seemingly trying to catch the ball in his beverage.

We know we're the Brewers but that doesn't mean we wanna bathe in 🍺you guys. pic.twitter.com/eWLcOBHzkm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 28, 2019

The fan didn’t make the play — but he did splash Braun’s hat with his suds.

The ball hit off the wall, allowing Alonso to earn his first career triple.

Umpires determined that there was no fan interference, and replay review upheld the call. The Mets went on to win the game, 5-2.

Beer cup catch gone bad for Ryan Braun 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ky9DHLyGWi — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2019

Alonso, a rookie who is emerging as a rising star on the Mets, saw the humor in the situation, especially considering it went down as Braun stood next to a Budweiser advertisement that read, “This Bud’s for you.”

“It’s kind of funny I guess. We got some pretty loyal fans, which is awesome,” he told reporters, according to SNY. “That’s a tough situation on [Braun]. It’s kind of a strange play altogether.”

Alonso added that if it were up to him, he’d be treating the overzealous fan to a drink.

“If I could, I would’ve bought him a beer,” he said. “The Mets need to get that guy a beer, or a free drink voucher.”