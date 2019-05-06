Date Night! Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Attend Party Before Met Gala Co-Hosting Gig

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian celebrated Cinco de Mayo in style on Sunday night.

The superstar couple, who married in November 2017, stepped out in New York City for a date night — she in a neon yellow crop top and skirt with a denim blazer and tan pumps, and he in sleek blue suit with a crisp white shirt and powder blue tie.

Both looked happy as could be, smiling for photographers. Williams, 37, wore her brown locks down and Ohanian, 36, slicked his hair back.

Not joining Williams and Ohanian on the night out was their 20-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia.

The couple are in town for the 2019 Met Gala, which is scheduled for Monday night. They were attending Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala party on Sunday night.

Wintour has co-chaired the event every year since 1995 and always selects those who will join her in the role.

This year, she chose Williams, who recently broke boundaries with her fashion choices at restrictive tennis tournaments, as well as Lady Gaga and former One Direction frontman Harry Styles (perhaps because of his Gucci campaign).

Serena Williams and Alex Ohanian Jackson Lee/GC Images

The theme for each year’s Met Gala is based on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit — which this year is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” a reference to writer Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay Notes on Camp.

That means viewers can expect a wide array of exaggerated and theatrical outfit choices. “Whether it’s pop camp, queer camp, high camp or political camp — Trump is a very camp figure — I think it’s very timely,” the curator of the institute, Andrew Bolton told The New York Times about his choice. “Much of high camp is a reaction to something.”

A star-studded crowd is expected for the event, including newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.