Olympic Medalist Meryl Davis Opens Up About Her Upcoming Destination Wedding to Fedor Andreev

While Olympic figure skating champion Meryl Davis and her fiancé, Fedor Andreev, chose not to rush into planning their impending nuptials, they’re now confirming key details of the ceremony.

Davis, 31, tells PEOPLE the couple recently set a date — summer 2019 — and that they’ve decided on a destination wedding, with a close-knit atmosphere in mind (though she demurs on the exact location).

“We decided to really take our time in the planning process to enjoy it and not stress out, and so that’s been really fun,” she says, before adding, “[But] getting the ball rolling and really figuring out how we want to do the wedding has been a lot of fun as well.”

Davis, a 2014 Olympic gold medalist in ice dancing with her longtime partner, Charlie White, got engaged to former skater Andreev, a Moscow-born entrepreneur, in July 2017.

With two Olympics and three Olympic medals behind them, Davis and White chose not to defend their first-place finish at the 2018 Winter Games in February but they continue to skate professionally.

The pair spoke to PEOPLE this week ahead of the first dates on the 2018 Stars on Ice tour, where they will appear alongside Olympic skaters including Nathan Chen, Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon.

Until her engagement, Davis had largely kept her relationship with Andreev out of the public eye.

“We really enjoy keeping things to ourselves, but this is something we were excited to share,” she told Team USA days after he proposed on a hike in California with a square-cut canary yellow diamond ring.

“Fedor is one of the kindest people that I’ve ever met,” she continued. “He has such a pure, beautiful heart, and I think that’s what draws me to him the most.

“We both just like to enjoy life to the fullest, and I think we really try to bring that out in each other. And so whenever we’re together, we have the best time. He’s my best friend, and I just feel so incredibly lucky that I get to marry my best friend.”

Looking ahead to their wedding next year, Davis tells PEOPLE she’s imagining a smaller-scale event that will still be exciting.

She says she expects the destination wedding will be “really fun to plan and hopefully have a fun adventure with some of our closest friends and family and do something pretty small.”

One thing that hasn’t been checked off the to-do list yet? A dress — yet.