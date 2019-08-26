Meryl Davis and Fedor Andreev just did their “I do”s — again!

After marrying in June, Davis, an Olympic gold medalist in ice dancing and a Dancing with the Stars champion, and skater-turned-entrepreneur Andreev had a second wedding ceremony for close family earlier this month in Detroit, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The Aug. 17 ceremony was much — much — closer to home than their first: This time Davis, 32, and Andreev, 37, wed in the backyard of the home where she was born and raised, with her uncle Cam Davis officiating, in front of 11 other relatives.

The two first married in the South of France on June 22, in a summer-night ceremony on the estate of an 18th-century Provence farmhouse surrounded by nearly 100 friends and family. But Davis’ paternal grandmother, Marian, was unable to make that trip, and the couple had long known they were going to have a second ceremony stateside.

“Once my grandmother decided she couldn’t make the trip all the way to Europe, we knew we’d do something special and intimate at home,” Davis tells PEOPLE. “It was lovely, and I know she and I both really appreciated getting to share that moment together.”

Though small, their second wedding did not lack for sweet touches. Davis’ parents handled “all of the preparations,” including the flowers, the decorations and the cake; they used Davis’ great-grandmother’s silverware and her grandmother’s tablecloth for the post-wedding dinner; and they “incorporated lots of other family elements throughout.”

Married before the sun had started to sink below the trees, with Marian watching from a nearby rocking chair, Davis and Andreev read letters to each other in lieu of vows. She wore a Juliette gown by A La Robe with an organza overskirt by Dan Jones; he wore a custom blue suit. (They got ready together in her childhood bedroom.)

Afterward, they had “a lovely meal just a few feet away,” Davis says.

In what Davis calls “probably one of my favorite parts” of the ceremony, her grandmother Marian and Fedor’s maternal grandmother were the witnesses for the signing of their marriage license.

“This ceremony was all about quality family time and special meaning, which we loved,” Davis says.

It’s been a summer of firsts for the newlyweds, who got engaged in 2017, but “we’ve been together for a long time so it doesn’t feel like a lot has changed,” Davis says.

She still gets a thrill from seeing him with his wedding band, and they enjoy their new honorifics: “husband and wife.”

“We’re so lucky to have embraced and celebrated our union so thoroughly this summer in the company of family and friends. Certainly a summer we’ll never forget!” Davis says.

“Too often, I think we all get caught up in working and setting our sights on where we want to go,” she says. “I think it’s important we sometimes remember to embrace the beauty of where we are, and this summer has been a wonderful example and reminder of that for us.”