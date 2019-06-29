An 'Intimate' Gathering Around the World
Davis, 32, and Andreev, 37, “always talked about an adventurous wedding …. Provence spoke to us,” she tells PEOPLE of their June 22 nuptials in the backyard garden of Le Mas des Poiriers.
The couple kept the invitation list “intimate,” Davis says, but were thrilled to see how many of their guests were able to make the trip to Europe. Some 95 friends and family gathered for the evening ceremony, planned with Luis Otoya and Matthew Robbins.
“We thought, How often in life do you get to sort of hit pause and just enjoy an adventure in a beautiful location with the people you love most?” says Davis.
Right: The wedding invite with Davis’ 2017 yellow diamond engagement ring and her complementary pavé diamond and rose gold wedding band. Andreev picked a simple platinum band.
Surrounded by Love
Davis (center with her parents, Paul and Cheryl) says she fell in love with Le Mas des Poiriers — a nine-bedroom, 18th-century farmhouse estate on an island in Provence — as it was being renovated in recent years. She followed along on Instagram.
“The home and property capture the timeless elegance and laid back atmosphere of Provence so well. Truly, it’s the most beautiful place I’ve ever been,” Davis says. “And when Fedor and I visited the property last summer, we knew it was the perfect place to share this special weekend with our family and friends.”
Surrounding the home are gardens and 65 acres of pear orchards.
Saturday’s festivities — the centerpiece of a destination weekend for the guests that also included a pool party and brunch — were held entirely outdoors under a cloudless summer sky.
“I think for all of us, it’s just a magical experience to get to see something we can’t really see easily,” Andreev says.
The Best Lady and Man of Honor
At Andreev and Davis’ side for the weeding were Andreev’s cousin Danielle Vincent — the founder of beauty company Kimiko and the one who did Davis’ makeup — and Davis’ younger brother, Clayton.
Her uncle Carl officiated.
“We wanted to find a way to uniquely include our guests in the ceremony so we had each guest write a piece of marriage or life advice and put it into a basket at our welcome reception on Friday evening,” Davis says.
They read a few of those tips before the ceremony.
'An Elevated Backyard Garden Party'
Before the ceremony, guests were welcomed with champagne (complete with a spring of lavender) followed by a post-wedding cocktail hour, dinner and then a reception into Sunday’s early hours.
While a string quartet played during the wedding, a local jazz band provided the soundtrack for the drinks and dinner and a DJ took over for the late-night dancing — with an assist from a playlist curated by Andreev and Davis.
She says they wanted the whole night to feel “really organic,” down to the flowers that seemed plucked fresh from the garden and the blue-and-white china that recalled her grandmother’s own collection.
On the menu, from a local catering company, were beef, fish and vegetarian options and, Davis says, “per French cuisine it was jut so on point.”
Above the guests, lights twinkled in strings from tree to tree.
The Vibe of the Night
Asked how they would describe the “vibe” of their wedding weekend, Davis says:
“I really wanted it be like sort of an intimate family-friend backyard gathering. I have never had a backyard gathering quite like this, but that was the intention was to make it very comfortable, warm, welcoming and feeling as if you’re in your backyard garden pulling out your grandmother’s beautiful treasured china.”
“Like a summer backyard garden party,” she continues, “where you invite your closest friends and family.”
Says Andreev: “Just being around the people we love and getting to dance [is special].”
'We Chose Each Other'
Decidedly nontraditional, Andreev and Davis did not avoid each other the day of the wedding. (Though they had talkd about going for a run that morning, she slept in and enjoyed time with her family while he got a work out in.)
“We decided not to feel obligated to stick totraditions for the sake of sticking to traditions,” Davis says.
In lieu of vows, each wrote the other a letter that they read aloud before exchanging rings and “I do”s.
He wore a custom-made slim fit blue suit (with no tie, a nod to the heat) and she wore a sleeveless white Monique Lhuillier dress — which was the very first one she put on.
The Olympic Guest List
Davis, who won an Olympic gold medal in at the Sochi Winter Games in 2014, and Andreev came up through the world of skating. (While she still tours with partner Charlie White, he is now an enterpreneur.)
Their wedding guest list was studded with other skating stars, including Olympic gold medalist Brian Boitano (with Franc D’Ambrosio, right).
Boitano tells PEOPLE: “It was by far the best wedding I’ve ever attended — just everything from the location to the food to the invitations and gifts etc. Amazing.”
The Guest List Continues
Joining Boitano were fellow Olypians (from left): Jeremy Abbott, a bronze medalist; Madison Chock; White and his wife, Tanith Belbin White, a silver medalist; and gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi.
Other Olympic attendees included Evan Bates, Chock’s partner; bronze medalist Jeffrey Buttle; and bronze medalist Mirai Nagasu.
“An incredibly breathtaking night for a special couple,” Yamaguchi wrote on Instagram. “So honored to have shared in their day.”
Dancing the Night Away
The post-wedding party wrapped up around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Davis, with a playlist that included just enough EDM music (Andreev’s favorite, but perhaps no one else’s).
“There were a couple that were deleted once we came back together and were going through our Spotify playlists,” Davis jokes.
Of having White, her longtime partner on the ice, at her wedding, Davis says: “It wouldn’t be the same without [him] there. Charlie has been a huge part of my life since I was about 8 years old — he’s family. We may no longer be competing, but the bond we’ve created is special and we’ll continue to love and support one another for the rest of our lives.”
Swept Away
For their first dance, Andreev and Davis chose a version of Elvis’ classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love”
“It’s a song that we’ve loved for a long time, and we didn’t really have a song but for some reason over the years whenever that song came on our playlist, we would always sing along,” Davis says.
“One of the parts of the song, there’s a really funny sound. … So if ever Meryl was upstairs I was downstairs, we would each kind of sing that part back and forth to each other,” Andreev says. “We just got a huge kick out of it.”
They danced together with their parents to “My Girl.”
The Cake — and a Kiss
Their wedding cake, by Provence baker Made in Cake, included three different layers of flavor: chocolate, lemon and vanilla. In addition to the cake, locally inspired apricot and raspberry tarts were also served for dessert.
“We’ve been together a long time. We love each other unimaginably,” Andreev says, “so I’m just really excited to make it official, since we know we want to spend the rest of our lives together.”
The Start of Forever
The couple have a honeymoon planned for the fall or winter but stayed in Provence after the weekend to soak up some time with their families.
They are also working on a few things together but are staying quiet about that collaboration for the moment. (And while they’ve talked about starting a family, it’s a ways off in the future.)
“In so many ways it feels like we’ve been married for a long time. We chose each other,” Davis says.
“That’s one thing we talk about all the time is becoming better versions of ourselves, and what can we do to further ourselves and to facilitate the lives that we want for ourselves?” she says. “We’re really excited to officially be married and create even more of a full life together.”