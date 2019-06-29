Davis, 32, and Andreev, 37, “always talked about an adventurous wedding …. Provence spoke to us,” she tells PEOPLE of their June 22 nuptials in the backyard garden of Le Mas des Poiriers.

The couple kept the invitation list “intimate,” Davis says, but were thrilled to see how many of their guests were able to make the trip to Europe. Some 95 friends and family gathered for the evening ceremony, planned with Luis Otoya and Matthew Robbins.

“We thought, How often in life do you get to sort of hit pause and just enjoy an adventure in a beautiful location with the people you love most?” says Davis.

Right: The wedding invite with Davis’ 2017 yellow diamond engagement ring and her complementary pavé diamond and rose gold wedding band. Andreev picked a simple platinum band.