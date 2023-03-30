Memphis' Jamirah Shutes Pleads Not Guilty on Charges of Punching Player in Handshake Line

Shutes appeared to punch Bowling Green's Elissa Brett in the handshake line during the Women's National Invitational Tournament this month

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a former Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He started at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter in 2017 and interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 03:14 PM
Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes
Photo: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

University of Memphis player Jamirah Shutes pleaded not guilty after she was charged with assault during the Women's National Invitational Tournament this month.

Shutes appeared to punch Bowling Green State University player Elissa Brett following Memphis' 73-60 loss during the WNIT on March 23.

Footage of the incident showed Shutes and Brett exchanging words post-game before Shutes struck Brett in the head. Brett remained on the ground for several moments as teammates and coaches separated the two players.

According to TMZ Sports, Shutes' attorney Steven Crossmock submitted the not-guilty plea in Ohio court on Wednesday. The outlet said Shutes has a court appointment next month.

PEOPLE reached out to Crossmock for comment on Thursday.

Journalist Jordan Strack shared a clip of the altercation on Twitter, which has since been viewed over 3.3 million times.

"BGSU women's basketball moving on to the final 8 of the WNIT after beating Memphis — but this will steal the headlines unfortunately," Strack wrote.

"Ugly, ugly scene in the handshake line. A Memphis player punched Elissa Brett. Just brutal," he added.

Bowling Green State University released a statement following the scuffle, confirming that police were investigating. "The incident that took place following tonight's NIT game has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department," the statement read.

The statement said that the university "does not make comments about active police investigations" and its "priority is with the health, safety and support" of its student-athletes.

RELATED VIDEO: Ohio State's Avery Henry Announces Bone Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Will Fight This!'

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the Memphis Tigers also issued a statement regarding the incident, calling it "extremely unfortunate" and "certainly not consistent with, or representative of" the team's expectations for its players' behavior.

The Memphis Tigers statement said the school is "cooperating fully" with the investigation and said that the incident "falls in the hands of local authorities" because it occurred after the game had ended.

Related Articles
Star Tennis Coach Boris Becker Says an Inmate ‘Tried to Kill’ Him While He Was in Prison on Bankruptcy Charges
Tennis Star Boris Becker Says an Inmate 'Tried to Kill' Him While He Was in Prison on Bankruptcy Charges
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqSkDauuftz/ Verified Two unbelievable days of Wrexham football. Nearly 20,000 people passed through the gates of the Racecourse Ground. @wrexham_afc won — but the main event was @wrexhamafcwomen winning it all and hoisting the big shiny trophy. These women played their guts out and @robmcelhenney and I couldn’t be prouder or more choked up. 2d
Blake Lively Plays a Joke on Fan at Wrexham AFC Game She Attended with Husband Ryan Reynolds
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (L) greets Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at an event to introduce the Access to AEDs Act on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, helped introduce the bill that would improve students' access to defibrillators in public and private elementary and secondary schools. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Speaks on Capitol Hill in Support of Access to AEDs Act
erin murphy, cassie murphy
Couple Used Winnings from Milwaukee Brewers Raffle on IVF — and Will Bring Newborn to Opening Day
Arike Ogunbowale #24 and Frances Tiafoe #3 of Team Dwyane pose for a photo during Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Frances Tiafoe Says NBA All-Star Weekend Was 'Life-Changing': 'I Was Like a Kid in a Candy Shop'
A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during 2021 WNBA Media Day at the Michelob Ultra Arena on May 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Aces Star A'ja Wilson Says She Learned to Ignore the Internet Trolls: 'Let Me Focus on My Fanbase'
Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers walks on the court during a time out against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on January 05, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Says He Missed 7 Family Members' Funerals to Help Struggling Team
Maksym Galinichev
22-Year-Old Boxing Champion Maksym Galinichev Dies While Defending Ukraine Against Russia: 'Hero'
lebron james
LeBron James Is Hyped Up as He Supports Son Bronny at the McDonald's All-American Game
Rangers Women's Coach Craig McPherson Hearts Women v Rangers Women - Scottish Women's Premier League - Oriam Centre, GLasgow, Scotland, UK - 15 Jan 2023
Police Investigating Scottish Soccer Coach for Allegedly Headbutting Rival Manager
Dennis Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez's Brother Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Brick with Note at ESPN Headquarters
Wizards Star Bradley Beal Under Investigation Following Incident with Fan
Incident Between Wizards Star Bradley Beal and Fan in Orlando Under Police Investigation
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky, sit in court as they are arraigned, in Cleveland. The two pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges in a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie in the end of September where they were accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish filets Fishing Tournament Scandal, Cleveland, United States - 26 Oct 2022
Fishermen Caught Cheating in Ohio Tournament Plead Guilty After Stuffing Fish with Weights
Arizona Cardinals’ Trace McSorley Is Married: Inside the ‘Romantic Fairytale’ Wedding in Philadelphia
Arizona Cardinals' Trace McSorley Is Married! Inside the 'Romantic Fairytale' Wedding in Philadelphia
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game
Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson Shares 'Letter to My Fans' After Requesting Trade from Baltimore 
mia hamm; jennifer garner; natalie portman
Mia Hamm Praises Natalie Portman and Jennifer Garner for Their 'Tremendous' Support of Angel City FC