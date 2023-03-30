Memphis' Jamirah Shutes Pleads Not Guilty on Charges of Punching Player in Handshake Line

University of Memphis player Jamirah Shutes pleaded not guilty after she was charged with assault during the Women's National Invitational Tournament this month.

Shutes appeared to punch Bowling Green State University player Elissa Brett following Memphis' 73-60 loss during the WNIT on March 23.

Footage of the incident showed Shutes and Brett exchanging words post-game before Shutes struck Brett in the head. Brett remained on the ground for several moments as teammates and coaches separated the two players.

According to TMZ Sports, Shutes' attorney Steven Crossmock submitted the not-guilty plea in Ohio court on Wednesday. The outlet said Shutes has a court appointment next month.

PEOPLE reached out to Crossmock for comment on Thursday.

Journalist Jordan Strack shared a clip of the altercation on Twitter, which has since been viewed over 3.3 million times.

"BGSU women's basketball moving on to the final 8 of the WNIT after beating Memphis — but this will steal the headlines unfortunately," Strack wrote.

"Ugly, ugly scene in the handshake line. A Memphis player punched Elissa Brett. Just brutal," he added.

Bowling Green State University released a statement following the scuffle, confirming that police were investigating. "The incident that took place following tonight's NIT game has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department," the statement read.

The statement said that the university "does not make comments about active police investigations" and its "priority is with the health, safety and support" of its student-athletes.

RELATED VIDEO: Ohio State's Avery Henry Announces Bone Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Will Fight This!'

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the Memphis Tigers also issued a statement regarding the incident, calling it "extremely unfortunate" and "certainly not consistent with, or representative of" the team's expectations for its players' behavior.

The Memphis Tigers statement said the school is "cooperating fully" with the investigation and said that the incident "falls in the hands of local authorities" because it occurred after the game had ended.