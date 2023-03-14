Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reportedly Enters Counseling Program in Florida

The news comes five days after police decided not to press charges against the NBA player after he appeared to flash a gun during an Instagram Live

Published on March 14, 2023 09:18 AM
Ja Morant listens to a question during a news conference
Jo Morant. Photo: Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is reportedly entering a counseling program.

The NBA player will be receiving counseling at a treatment center in Florida and there "remains no timetable for his return to active play," ESPN senior reporter Adrian Wojnarowski posted on Twitter Monday.

"There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there's still things going on at the league level that we're in communication with," Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said earlier on Monday, reported ESPN's Tim MacMahon. He also indicated that Morant could potentially be back on the court by Friday for their game against San Antonio.

"Ja's fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these two games," he said according to McMahon.

Morant's rep and the Grizzlies didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers
Justin Ford/Getty Images

The news comes five days after police announced the NBA player will not face charges for allegedly flashing a gun during an Instagram Live while partying at a Colorado strip club.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the Glendale Police Department said they did not have probable cause to file charges against Morant after launching an investigation into the viral video. The incident took place on March 4, when the 23-year-old was seen in an Instagram Live video appearing to hold up a handgun with his left hand with scantily clad women dancing in the background.

"Through investigation, the GPD was able to determine the incident took place at Shotgun Willies, located in the City of Glendale, during the club's lawful operating hours," the department said in a statement. "GPD was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges."

The department also noted that they did not receive calls from the club regarding a weapon or any complaints from patrons or other citizens.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Ja Morant. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

On Saturday, Morant apologized for his behavior in a statement obtained by Wojnarowski. "I take full responsibility for my actions last night," Morant said. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down."

"I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being," he added.

The Grizzlies also announced that Morant would be away from the team for two games (which have already been served), and when asked about his return, head coach Taylor Jenkins said estimating an exact game would be "disrespectful."

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on March 3, 2023
Ja Morant. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

"It's a healing process," Jenkins said. "If everyone expects something to change overnight, we've got to be due diligence and respectful on that. We're talking about Ja being in a better place… To put a timetable on it is disrespectful."

According to an article published by The Washington Post last week, Morant was allegedly involved in two altercations last summer.

In one incident, Morant was said to have "threatened" the head of security at a Memphis mall after an altercation in the parking lot, which led the security chief to file a police report. In the other incident, a teenage boy reportedly told the police that Morant had punched him during a pickup basketball game at Morant's residence.

The police report indicated that Morant claimed he acted in "self-defense" after the boy threw the ball at his head.

Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, denied these allegations at the time and described them as "unsubstantiated rumors and gossip" spread by individuals seeking to damage the NBA star's reputation for their own financial gain.

Tanner emphasized that all claims involving firearms had been thoroughly investigated, and no evidence had been found. This included an NBA investigation conducted in January.

