Quarterback Dwayne Haskins' Widow Says He'll 'Forever Rest and Remain in Our Hearts,' Announces Memorial

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on April 9 after being hit by a vehicle on a Florida highway

A memorial service for late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins will be held in Pittsburgh next week.

Kalabrya Haskins, Dwayne's widow, released a statement through the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, expressing her appreciation for the support she's received since her husband's shocking death on April 9.

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss," Kalabrya said in the statement.

"The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. ... The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts," she added. "I am truly grateful to everyone who has been by our side as we mourn his untimely passing. Our family implores for your continued prayers, yet continued respectful privacy as we grieve."

The 24-year-old former Ohio State University quarterback played for the Washington Commanders and the Steelers after his successful college career. He was visiting Florida last week as a guest of new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, as the team held training sessions ahead of the 2022 season.

Dwayne died early last Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in Florida.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Florida Highway Patrol said they are currently investigating the incident. They do not expect to release any more information until the case is closed, which may take 90 days.

"My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many," Kalabrya said in her statement. "He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time."

"His eternal love always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity!" she continued. "Love of my life, forever ... rest in the beautiful place of heaven!"

According to the statement, the family plans to hold a memorial service on Friday, April 22 at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh.

There will also be memorial services the following day in New Jersey, where Dwayne was born, USA Today reported.

On Sunday, a third service will take place at Dwayne's high school in Potomac, Maryland.

"We have had such an overwhelming outpouring of love for our son since the news broke of our loss," Tamara and Dwayne Haskins, Sr., parents of the athlete, said in a statement posted by the outlet. "Anyone who knew Dwayne, knows he worked exceptionally hard to achieve such a high level of success at such a young age."