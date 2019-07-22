Late NFL Star Mitch Petrus' Dad Says He 'Didn’t Have a Clue How Much of an Impact He’s Had'

Image zoom Wade Payne/AP/Shutterstock

A memorial was held in the hometown of New York Giants player Mitch Petrus on Sunday, with hundreds gathering to honor the late Super Bowl winner.

“I didn’t have a clue how much of an impact he’s had in the lives of so many people,” Mitch’s dad Phil Petrus told NBC affiliate KARK of the turnout. “I thank God for the time with him, 32 years … I’m just real proud of him.”

Mourners gathered at Carlisle High School in Arkansas for the service, which lasted over two hours, according to the outlet. Coaches, former teammates, childhood friends and more shared speeches about the former Arkansas Razorbacks player, celebrating his legacy.

“It’s one of my favorite things about him, but he attacked everything in life full speed,” Alex Mortensen, a former Razorback and current wide receiver coach of the Birmingham Iron said at the service, according to KARK.

Petrus died at the age of 32 on Thursday, July 18, at 10:45 p.m. local time after working outside at his family shop in Arkansas, a spokesperson for the Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs told PEOPLE.

The athlete reportedly wasn’t feeling well and was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock, authorities said. His official cause of death is listed as heat stroke.

His death occurred as an excessive heatwave affected millions of people in the Midwest and Northeast, according to the National Weather Service. On Thursday, a heat advisory was issued for much of Arkansas, including Lonoke County, where Petrus lived.

Following news of his death, the University of Arkansas’ football team shared a touching tribute on social media.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mitch Petrus. He was an outstanding competitor, incredible teammate and a true Hog. He will be greatly missed by many. Rest easy Mitch,” the team wrote.

Petrus distinguished himself early in his career, playing college football for the University of Arkansas after starting off as a walk-on member of the team. In the later years of his collegiate career, he was awarded all-Southeastern Conference honors, as an offensive guard in 2007, and again in 2009, when he didn’t allow a single sack, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“If any one in here could live their life like Mitch Petrus every one in here would be a success,” close friend Chad Gisler reportedly said at the Sunday memorial service. “Push it no matter what, no matter who says stop, no matter who says no, there’s always another avenue.”

Petrus was then drafted to play for the Giants in 2010 as a fifth-round pick, playing with the team until 2012 and taking part in their victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

He went on to have short stints with both the Patriots and the Tennessee Titans the following year, and appeared in 27 NFL games throughout his career, according to ESPN.

According to KARK, funeral services for Petrus will be held on Tuesday.