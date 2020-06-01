The pair have been using Shanwayne Stephens' fiancée's car to train

Members of Jamaica's Bobsled Team Keeping in Shape During Lockdown by Pushing a Car Around Town

Two members of the Jamaican bobsled team are keeping fit in lockdown by pushing a car around their hometown.

Shanwayne Stephens, 29, and Nimory Turgott, 27, are both members of Jamaica's bobsled team who are isolating with each other in the U.K.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The duo has come up with an unusual fitness regimen which includes pushing a car belonging to Shawayne's fiancée Amy around.

The athletes have been living together since lockdown in March and their training mirrors the plot of hit 1993 comedy film Cool Runnings.

Cool Runnings was loosely based on the true story of the Jamaica national bobsleigh team's debut in competition during the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

They are using homemade weights and then roped in Amy's Mini Cooper to keep in shape.

Stephens says to SWNS, "Since the lockdown we've had to make do with the things that we have got to keep fit. Of course, none of the gyms are open so we are having to improvise."

Image zoom Shanwayne Stephens and Nimory Turgott SWNS

Image zoom Shanwayne Stephens and Nimory Turgott SWNS

"We have made our own squat rack in the garden and for resistance training, we've been pushing Amy's car up and down the street," he continues. "The car is a similar weight to our sled which can weight up to [496 pounds] so it's helpful for training although Amy has warned us not to crash it."

Apart from the duo's unusual work out sessions, Stephens has been watching television footage of different Olympic bobsleigh tracks to help him with his role as driver.

Stephens moved to Peterborough in the U.K. from Jamaica when he was 11 years old and serves as a lance corporal in the Royal Air Force Regiment.

He was inspired to take up the sport after seeing Cool Runnings and then discovering that bobsleighing was a sport available to air force personnel.

He joined the Jamaican team in 2017 as a lead driver.

The next Winter Olympics is due to be held in 2020 in Beijing, China, but the pair are currently in training for the North America Cup in Vancouver in November.