Melvin Gordon Posts Crude O.J. Simpson Meme to Denver Fans After Getting Released by Broncos

The former Denver Bronco shared a contentious edited image on his social media

Natasha Dye
Published on November 23, 2022 04:10 PM
Former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon shared a crude message with fans on social media after the team released him from the roster on Monday.

Gordon, 29, addressed his departure from the team via Instagram Story, which was then shared to Twitter by Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens.

The controversial post shows an altered version of the infamous June 17, 1994 chase between O.J. Simpson's white Bronco and Los Angeles police. Gordon's face was superimposed to replace Al Cowlings in the image.

Gordon wrote over the image: "Hahaha" and included a laughing emoji, before directly addressing Denver fans. "Boy, y'all fans was hell. lmfaooo. Thank y'all too, Broncos country. Let's at least laugh on the way out," Gordon wrote.

Prior to his split from Denver's NFL team, Gordon struggled to secure a crucial catch against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which the Broncos ultimately came up short.

After the overtime loss, Gordon told ESPN he "was sick about" the fumble. "I kind of know what comes after that at this point," said Gordon, who admitted to feeling "a little salty" after the game. "I shot my own self in the foot."

Gordon continued, per ESPN: "That happened, and I kind of knew that I was going to have to find a way to get back in rhythm. I knew it was going to be tough. I tried to make splashes here and there after it, but my share of opportunities kind of dwindled after that, so that's my fault."

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told Fox News that "it's great" for Gordon "to have a fresh start," following his waiver.

Hackett called Gordon "a true pro" who has "done a lot of good stuff" with the Denver Broncos, but ultimately the team "thought it was best" to move on.

