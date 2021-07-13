Melissa Stockwell Shares Health Update After Suffering Back Injury Weeks Before Paralympics

Two-time Paralympic triathlete Melissa Stockwell got into a bike crash and collided with a tree, fracturing her L2 and L3 vertebrae and severely bruising her pelvis

Melissa Stockwell is recovering after suffering a back injury, weeks ahead of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Just before she was named to the USA Paratriathlon team, the two-time Paralympic triathlete, 41, shared the news that she was involved in a bike crash and collided with a tree, fracturing her L2 and L3 vertebrae and severely bruising her pelvis. While she'll experience a setback in her training leading up to the Summer Games, Stockwell assured her fans and followers that she would still be competing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I like to think I'm tough but man, trees hurt!" she captioned an Instagram photo of herself on a stretcher in an ambulance following the crash.

On Tuesday, Stockwell gave her followers another update, writing that she wished she "had better news."

"It's been 12 days since my bike crash and I have yet to do any training. I thought the pain was getting a little better but I stepped up into the house on Sat, felt some good pain at the fracture site and it set me back a bit," she said. "The swelling is still there along with this pocket of fluid like a water balloon under my skin. I've been told I need to sit on the couch for 2 days and do nothing."

Stockwell added that she planned to continue taking it easy because, though she'd "rather run 100 miles than sit on the couch for two days... the clock to Tokyo is ticking."

"So today and tomorrow you'll find me on the couch, watching a few documentaries, taking the supplements and meds I need to take, icing my back and trying not to think about all the things I should be doin," she concluded. "At least I'm alive though right?"

RELATED VIDEO: Apolo Ohno Created a 'Process Over Prize' Mentality After Winning Silver at His First Olympics

The 2021 Summer Games will be Stockwell's third Paralympic Games. In May, she spoke with PEOPLE about how symbolic the Olympics would be amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and postponement of the event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The biggest goal is to be in Tokyo, to be on a podium, to represent the U.S.A. with that uniform on," she said. "And I think even through the pandemic that Tokyo is going to be such a celebration of sport not just for the U.S. but for the entire world — it's going to bring the world together."