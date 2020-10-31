"It's been the greatest gift and a big silver lining in this whole thing," Megan Rapinoe told PEOPLE about spending quality time with Sue Bird amid the pandemic

Megan Rapinoe Said She 'Definitely' Saw Marriage in Her Future Days Before Announcing Engagement

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's engagement didn’t happen completely unexpectedly.

One week before Bird, 40, revealed the couple’s happy news, Rapinoe, 35, spoke to PEOPLE about the prospect of getting married someday.

“We’ve talked about it, definitely. I think in the future, for sure,” she said in an Oct 23 interview for the new issue of PEOPLE on newsstands next week.

“We’re not like, ‘Oh let’s just—‘ but I always tell her that if she were ever to break up with me or want to, that’s totally fine, that’s your choice. Just know that I will crumble to dust,” the U.S. Women's National Team added.

And despite all of the “uncertainty and anxiety and stress” surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Rapinoe told PEOPLE that Bird’s “mental and emotional strength” has been a “huge help for me.”

“And then just the time we’ve been able to spend together as a couple,” she said. “We’ve essentially spent every single day together since the beginning of March."

“We're not used to this, we travel. Because we're athletes, we're constantly on the go,” Rapinoe continued. “It’s been the greatest gift and a big silver lining in this whole thing.”

Image zoom Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird | Credit: Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty

Prior to Rapinoe posting it on Instagram Saturday, Bird shared the couple’s exciting engagement news on Friday evening in a sweet social media post.

Choosing to let the image speak for itself, the Seattle Storm point guard posted a black-and-white photo that showed Rapinoe kneeling on the edge of an infinity pool while appearing to place a ring on Bird’s finger.

The Seattle Storm went on to congratulate the pair on Twitter. “Ring Season,” they wrote, a nod to the fact that Bird won her fourth championship with the team earlier this year. "Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!”

The U.S. Women's National Team captain and the WNBA champion began dating in 2016 after meeting at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Speaking with PEOPLE last year, the soccer star raved about her relationship with Bird, saying that they are both "huge fans of each other."