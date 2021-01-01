The couple got engaged in October after four years of dating

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Celebrate Their First New Year's Together as Engaged Couple with Sweet Pics

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are saying goodbye to 2020!

On Friday, the 40-year-old Seattle Storm basketball player shared a photograph on her Instagram Stories of herself posing beside her fiancée, 35, as she wrote "Byeeeeeee 2020" in the bottom lefthand corner of the snapshot.

Dressed in a matching brown sweatsuit ensemble, the professional basketball player accessorized the look with a jean jacket, tri-colored sneakers and a pair of clear glasses. Meanwhile, Rapinoe rocked a puffy black jacket, black sweatpants, a white T-shirt and a black beanie for the loving selfie.

Then, on her respective Instagram Stories, Rapinoe also posted a sweet video of Bird with a filter. In the clip, Bird sits at a table as the OL Reign captain zooms in on her as an array of pink hearts fill the screen.

Image zoom Sue Bird's Instagram Story | Credit: Sue Bird/instagram

Image zoom Megan Rapinoe's Instagram Story | Credit: Megan Rapinoe/instagram

The sweet snapshots from the pair come a few months after the couple got engaged after four years of dating in October.

While speaking with PEOPLE in November, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team co-captain opened up about how time at home with her new fiancée during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened their relationship.

"I think Sue's ability to stay in the moment and steady us both and be that rock for us both during all of this and have that really pragmatic approach of, 'This is just what it is. We're going to make the best of it and do what we can. And that's the best that we can do,' " Rapinoe said. "Feeling comfortable and safe in that has been, I think, a huge help for me during this."

The athletes noted that they are grateful for "the time we've been able to spend together as a couple," Rapinoe added to PEOPLE.

"We've essentially spent every single day together since the beginning of March," she shared. "And it's been such a gift, to be honest. We're not used to this, we travel. Because we're athletes, we're constantly on the go and we never get to spend this much time with people that you love."

Even the simple things — like "the cooking of meals, and the getting in little fights" — the athlete says, have "been a big silver lining in this whole thing."

Speaking with PEOPLE on a different occasion in 2019, the soccer star raved about her relationship with Bird, saying that they are both "huge fans of each other."