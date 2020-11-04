Megan Rapinoe Shares Brother’s Struggle with Drugs: ‘He Didn’t Need Federal Prison, He Needed Rehab’

In her new memoir One Life, Megan Rapinoe details how her family has dealt with her brother's drug addiction and numerous incarcerations, telling PEOPLE they had to learn how to not "enable" him

Megan Rapinoe and her family have had to learn how to deal with the pain of having a loved one who struggles with addiction.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team co-captain tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that "all of her family has felt" guilty about her brother Brian's struggle with drugs and incarceration from the age of 15.

Now, she says, "I don't take on that blame anymore but it's given me an incredible amount of empathy for people caught up in the opioid crisis."

Megan — whose new memoir One Life is out next week — grew up in Northern California, the daughter of a night-shift waitress and a construction worker. In the 1990s, the 35-year-old first remembers her parents telling her and her siblings that Brian had been arrested for possession of meth and was sent to a juvenile detention center.

Then, Brian was sent to prison at 18 for stealing a car and spent the next two decades in and out of jail, Megan details in the book.

Image zoom Megan and Brian Rapinoe | Credit: Courtesy Megan Rapinoe

"For whatever reason, the drugs sunk their teeth into Brian. He didn't need federal prison; he needed drug rehab," she tells PEOPLE.

Megan — who won two World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal with the USWNT and has become an activist off-the-field — says her older sister Jennifer's work with addicts has taught the family that boundaries are healthy.

"If there was some magic bullet or any amount of money that would just get him healthy, we would do it. But we're not going to enable," she explains. Instead, Megan speaks out about criminal justice reform and tries to help erase the stigma of addiction.

It helps that her family "talks very openly about all of this," she tells PEOPLE. "We're always talking with each other, from a very young age, everything was always very open and I think we helped each other a lot."

Her parents have even raised Brian's son Austin, now 19 and a firefighter, as their own.

Image zoom Megan Rapinoe (blue skirt) and her family | Credit: Courtesy Megan Rapinoe

Today, Megan isn't sure where Brian is, only that he was recently living — and relapsing, "in and out of prison a little bit"— in San Diego.

Image zoom Megan Rapinoe | Credit: Penguin Random House

Wherever he may be, as Megan writes in her memoir, "This is the truth about having a drug user in the family: the feeling of devastation never goes away."