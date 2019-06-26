Trump Responds to Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Saying She's 'Not Going to the F---ing White House'

Image zoom Max Mumby/Getty; Marcio Machado/Getty

President Donald Trump has responded to a video showing U.S. women’s national soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe saying she would not go “to the f—ing White House” if the team wins the World Cup.

Throughout the tournament, taking place in France, Rapinoe has declined to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” with her teammates before each match to raise awareness about police misconduct and racial injustice in America. But with USWNT moving on to the quarterfinals of the World Cup and demolishing their opponents, the team has an excellent chance of winning the entire tournament. This would place the team in line to visit Trump at the White House if they take home the trophy.

But recently released video with Eight By Eight magazine filmed in January reveals Rapinoe, 33, has no intention of making the trip if the team wins.

“I’m not going to the f—ing White House,” Rapinoe told the publication in a video posted to their Twitter account on Tuesday. “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”

The video drew the ire of the president, who responded in a series of tweets, saying he would be inviting the team win or lose.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” Trump wrote.

“We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose,” Trump, 73, added. “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

In a statement, GLAAD supported Rapinoe’s protest and defended her against Trump’s criticism.

“Megan Rapinoe is an incredible athlete who for years has used her platform to speak out against police brutality and racial profiling,” the organization said. “The President should not be attacking her right to protest.”

Rapinoe’s National Anthem protest aims to bring light to the same issues as Colin Kaepernick did during his Take a Knee demonstration, which saw him kneel during the anthem when he was a quarterback on the San Francisco 49ers, which sparked a movement that far exceeded the football field.

USWNT player Alex Morgan recently announced that she, too, would skip a White House visit.

If they do win the tournament and don’t visit the White House, USWNT will follow in the steps of the Golden State Warriors, who skipped the trip after winning the 2018 NBA championship and instead took local schoolchildren to the National Museum of African American History before visiting former President Barack Obama.