Megan Rapinoe Jokes About Seeing Her Own Billboard After the ESPYS: 'Terrifying'

Megan Rapinoe is larger than life — literally.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team star poked fun at herself on Monday, sharing a throwback photo from after the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month.

In the black and white picture, Rapinoe, 34, posed in front of a super-sized billboard featuring her face for a Nike campaign. Rapinoe — wearing a suit jacket and a pair of shorts, without a shirt — had her hands raised in the air for the photo.

“Walked out the ESPYs to a terrifying sight,” she joked in the caption.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Women’s National Team secured their latest World Cup victory with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands. The win marks America’s fourth in the tournament.

The week after the victory, the team made an appearance at the 2019 ESPY Awards, accepting the trophy for best team from actress Sandra Bullock.

“We literally just got off a plane a couple of hours ago,” said Carli Lloyd onstage. She continued, “Thank you to ESPN, all of our followers, supporters around the world … super proud of all of these 22 fabulous ladies.”

Rapinoe followed up her epic speech at City Hall in N.Y.C. earlier in the day with brief remarks, joking to the gathered crowd of celebrities and athletes, “I’ve dropped the f-bomb on every stage I’ve been in on the last few days, so I’ll just spare you that.”