Megan Rapinoe on Quarantine Life with New Fiancé Sue Bird: ‘It’s Been Such a Gift’

"Because we're athletes, we're constantly on the go and we never get to spend this much time with people that you love," Megan Rapinoe tells PEOPLE in this week's issue

Time in self-isolation has made one thing clear for Megan Rapinoe: Sue Bird is definitely the one.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team co-captain opens up about how time at home with new fiancée Bird during the coronavirus pandemic has strengthened their relationship.

"I think Sue's ability to stay in the moment and steady us both and be that rock for us both during all of this and have that really pragmatic approach of, 'This is just what it is. We're going to make the best of it and do what we can. And that's the best that we can do,' " says Rapinoe, 35. "Feeling comfortable and safe in that has been, I think, a huge help for me during this."

The athletes — who are both vying to compete at the Olympic games next summer with the USWNT and, for Bird, Team USA's women's basketball team — are grateful for "the time we've been able to spend together as a couple," Rapinoe tells PEOPLE.

"We've essentially spent every single day together since the beginning of March," says Rapinoe. "And it's been such a gift, to be honest. We're not used to this, we travel. Because we're athletes, we're constantly on the go and we never get to spend this much time with people that you love."

Even the simple things — like "the cooking of meals, and the getting in little fights" — the athlete says, have "been a big silver lining in this whole thing."

Bird, 40, and Rapinoe started dating in 2016 after meeting at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Bird shared news of the couple’s exciting engagement last Friday evening in a sweet social media post.

Image zoom Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe | Credit: Sue Bird/instagram

Choosing to let the image speak for itself, the Seattle Storm point guard posted a black-and-white photo that showed Rapinoe kneeling on the edge of an infinity pool while appearing to place a ring on Bird’s finger.

Rapinoe says in this week's issue that she and Bird "give each other the confidence to just really be ourselves."

"Just to have someone who sees you for all that you are, all of the good and the bad — and obviously only we know the worst of all the good and the bad," Rapinoe says while opening up about her upcoming memoir, One Life. "It's just a calm sense of confidence and security that we give to each other."