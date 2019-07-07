Megan Rapinoe Says 'Not Many, If Any' USWNT Teammates Would Go to White House If They Win World Cup

Image zoom CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Ahead of the Women’s World Cup final, U.S. women’s national soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe confirmed she would not be visiting the White House if the team wins — and revealed that she believes “not many, if any” of her teammates would either.

“I haven’t spoken to everyone about it, obviously not myself, not Ali Krieger, and I suspect not many, if any, of the other players [would attend the visit],” Rapinoe, 33, told reporters on Saturday, according to Agence France-Presse.

Nearly two weeks ago — after Trump criticized Rapinoe for not singing the national anthem — a video, that showed the star forward saying she has no intention of going to the White House if the USWNT won the title, went viral.

“I’m not going to the f—ing White House,” Rapinoe told Eight By Eight magazine in the video shared on Twitter. “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”

Trump responded in a series of tweets, saying he would be inviting the team win or lose, while Ali Krieger stood by her teammate’s decision and joined her in her protest.

“In regards to the ‘President’s’ tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well,” Krieger, 34, wrote on Twitter. (Over a dozen women have accused the president of misconduct or assault.)

“I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable,” she added.

Last Sunday, Rapinoe responded to the criticism and backlash she received over her comments, explaining that her dissent is patriotic.

“I think that I’m particularly and uniquely and very deeply American,” Rapinoe told ESPN in a Wednesday interview. “If we want to talk about the ideals that we stand for, all the songs and the anthem and sort of what we were founded on, I think I’m extremely American.”

Rapinoe and the USWNT face off against the Netherlands in the World Cup Finals on Sunday, in hopes of defending their title.