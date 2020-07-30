The "You Can't Stop Us" ad will be telecast as part of the NBA tipoff on Thursday

Megan Rapinoe Narrates New Nike Ad as Sports Begin to Return: 'Can't Stop Us'

Nike is celebrating the long-awaited return of sports with an inspirational ad narrated by UWSNT star Megan Rapinoe.

With the MLB, NBA, WNBA, and more making their comeback in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic shutting down all pro leagues in March, Nike has released a one and a half-minute long video that celebrates sports as a source of inspiration.

"We're never alone. And that is our strength," Rapinoe, 35, says at the start of the video as the split-screen series details 36 pairings of athletes and relates the kinetic movement of one sport to another.

"Because when we're doubted, we'll play as one," the soccer star adds. "When we're held back, we'll go farther. And harder."

A number of famous athletes are flashed on the screen throughout Rapinoe's monologue, such as Serena Williams, LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Eliud Kipchoge, Caster Semenya, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Colin Kaepernick and Kylian Mbappé.

"If we're not taken seriously, we'll prove that wrong," Rapinoe says. "And if we don't fit the sports, we'll change the sport.

Image zoom Megan Rapinoe Bennett Raglin/Getty

"We know things won't always go on our way," she adds, which leads the video to take a somber turn, cutting to the empty stadiums and gyms in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown.

"But whatever it is," Rapinoe says, "we'll find a way."

As Rapinoe proudly states "when things aren't fair, we'll come together for change," the ad shows Kapernick, 32, and many other athletes kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

"No matter how bad it gets, we will always come back stronger," Rapinoe vows. "Because nothing can stop what we can do together."

The powerful video concludes with an image of the words "You Can't Stop Us."

Image zoom Nike/YouTube

The "You Can't Stop Us" ad will be telecast as part of the NBA tipoff on Thursday.

22 NBA teams are set to resume the season on Thursday and have been isolated in the NBA bubble since earlier this month at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida.

The WNBA, meanwhile, kicked off their season in Florida last Saturday — during which all members from the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty walked off the court during the national anthem.

Image zoom The Los Angeles Sparks facing off against the Phoenix Mercury Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Although baseball has also started up their abbreviated 60-game season, the MLB was forced to suspended the Miami Marlins' schedule through Sunday after at least 15 players and two staff members were diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

In addition, the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees series was postponed out of an abundance of caution after the Marlins played in Pennsylvania last weekend.