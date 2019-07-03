Megan Rapinoe Knows She's a Meme Now for World Cup Pose: I'm 'Trying to Entertain'

Megan Rapinoe is just here to entertain — well, that, and score goals.

The star forward of the U.S. women’s national soccer team has been making headlines since the start of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, for both her incredible capabilities on the field (she has scored five goals in the tournament so far) and her outspoken nature.

Amid a war of words with President Donald Trump, Rapinoe has also become a meme, with many on social media resharing a photo of a celebratory pose the athlete, 33, took after her second goal in America’s quarterfinals match against France.

In an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America, Rapinoe said she was aware of the meme, revealing that she’s taken the exact arms-raised stance before.

She told GMA, “You’re sort of on the stage, so I guess I’m looking at myself as a performer and trying to entertain.”

“It’s sort of a funny playful pose and were always looking for good celebrations so this one stuck a little,” she added.

Some simply added humorous text alongside the photo of Rapinoe’s pose, one joking, ” ‘How Much do you hate the current president’ Megan Rapinoe: ‘This much.’ ”

Others simply photoshopped Rapinoe into different images — many with President Trump.

This week, Rapinoe’s girlfriend, three-time WNBA Champion Sue Bird, penned a lengthy note on The Player’s Tribune about Trump’s attack of the soccer star for saying she would not go “to the f— White House” if her team wins the World Cup.

Throughout the tournament, taking place in France, Rapinoe has also declined to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” with her teammates before each match to raise awareness about police misconduct and racial injustice in America — a gesture that Trump has also publicly criticized.

Though Bird was concerned about the backlash, she revealed that Rapinoe was “completely unfazed” by the drama.

“Megan, man….. I’ll tell you what. You just cannot shake that girl,” Bird wrote about her partner. “She’s going to do her thing, at her own damn speed, to her own damn rhythm, and she’s going to apologize to exactly NO ONE for it.”