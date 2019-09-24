USWNT's Megan Rapinoe Calls Athletes to Action as She's Honored as FIFA Player of the Year

Megan Rapinoe earned her first FIFA women’s world player of the year award on Monday.

The famously outspoken forward — who led the United States Women’s National Soccer team to victory during the 2019 World Cup — accepted her award with a powerful speech, calling on her fellow athletes to not waste the platform they’ve been given.

“If we really want to have meaningful change what I think is most inspiring would be if everybody other than Raheem Sterling and (Kalidou) Koulibaly, if they were as outraged about racism as they were,” Rapinoe said, according to CNN. “If everybody was as outraged about homophobia as the LGBTQ players, if everybody was as outraged about the lack of equal pay and investment in the women’s game other than just women, that would be the most inspiring thing to me.”

RELATED: Megan Rapinoe Accepts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Invite to Visit House of Representatives

“That’s my ask of everybody,” she added. “As professional footballers … we have so much success, we have incredible platforms, I asked everyone here, because I think everyone in this room has that crown that they’re bearing, lend your platform to other people, lift other people up, share your success.”

The decorated athlete, 34, continued, “We have a unique opportunity in football, different to any other sport in the world, to use this beautiful game to actually change the world for better. So that’s my charge to everyone. I hope you take that to heart and just do something, do anything.”

Image zoom Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Rapinoe is known to use her platform to speak out against injustices, whether that’s becoming one of the first white players to join Colin Kaepernick during his #TakeAKnee movement, or relentlessly advocating for economic gender equality.

She becomes the fourth American player to receive the FIFA award, joining Mia Hamm (2001 and 2002), Abby Wambach (2012) and Carli Lloyd (2015 and 2016). While at the World Cup, Rapinoe also earned the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer and the Golden Ball for being the top player.

USWNT coach Jill Ellis was honored on Monday as well, receiving the women’s coach award. She previously won the award in 2015.

Lionel Messi also received the FIFA men’s world player of the year award, his sixth time winning the honor.