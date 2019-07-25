Megan Rapinoe Will Write a Memoir and a Children's Book About Her Life and Advocacy

Image zoom JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe is taking her talents off the field.

After winning her second consecutive FIFA World Cup with the U.S. women’s national team and becoming a star back home for her advocacy on issues like equal pay for women, Rapinoe, 34, will write two books for Penguin Press, according to The New York Times.

Rapinoe’s first book, out fall 2020, will be a memoir about her life, career, and the issues she cares about. It will touch on her identity as an out gay woman and a female athlete.

“I hope this book will inspire people to find what they can do, and in turn inspire other people around them to do the same,” Rapinoe told The Times in an email.

The second, meanwhile, will be a book for middle-grade readers — usually ages 8-12 — about social justice and advocacy. It doesn’t yet have a planned release.

“We can change the world in one generation, and have one hell of a time doing it,” Rapinoe told The Times of the idea behind the book.

Rapinoe made news during the FIFA tournament for telling a reporter she’s “not going to the f—ing White House” if the team wins. “I think that I’m particularly and uniquely and very deeply American,” she later told ESPN when asked of her dissent.

Anderson Cooper later asked Rapinoe what she would tell President Donald Trump, and she responded that his message was “excluding people.” She added, “We have a responsibility, each and every one of us — you have an incredible responsibility, as the chief of this country — to take care of every single person, and you need to do better for everyone.”

After the win, she also talked to Good Morning America about fighting for equal pay for the women’s team. The team will take home $4 million for its 2019 win, a fraction of the men’s team’s $38 million in 2018.

“I think the conversation needs to move from, you know, are we worth it, or should we have equal pay, to what can we do now?” she said. “I think there’s a part in this for everybody to do, and I think we’ve really left the old conversation behind us and now it’s time for that action.”