Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Reveals Cover for Her Upcoming Memoir One Life

Sports fans around the world know Megan Rapinoe for her dominance on the field, her outspoken activism — and her brightly colored locks. And now, she's opening up even more in a new memoir.

Rapinoe, co-captain of the U.S. Women's National Soccer team, is unveiling the cover of her upcoming book, One Life, exclusively to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the One Life cover art, Rapinoe, 34, is photographed in black-and-white wearing a simple dark t-shirt.

The athlete tackles social justice in politics in the memoir, reflecting on her journey from her youth in a small, conservative California town. Told alongside the story of her career trajectory and love for soccer, the book highlights why Rapinoe uses her platform to speak up on issues that affect her community.

"I am really excited to take people on a journey of how I got to this place, what inspires me, why I think we can change the world in one generation, and have one hell of a time doing it," Rapinoe tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom One Life

Rapinoe hopes her words resonate with her readers — and impart a desire to become active in pushing for change in their own communities.

"I believe every person has a personal responsibility to do their part to make the world a better place for everyone," she tells PEOPLE. "I hope One Life will inspire people to find their “that” they can do, and in turn inspire other people around them to do the same."