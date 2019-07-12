Jimmy Kimmel Gives Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe a White House Welcome with Fast Food

While it seems like the newly minted World Cup champions likely won’t be paying a visit to President Donald Trump, U.S. Women’s soccer team co-captains Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan still got the White House experience during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night.

Rapinoe proclaimed “I’m not going to the f—ing White House” prior to the USWNT’s World Cup victory against the Netherlands last week, which began a back-and-forth between the soccer star and the president on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kimmel offered the two co-captains a chance at experiencing the kind of fine dining they would have received had they visited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, with the late night talk show host bringing out 5,000 chicken nuggets in a dig at Trump’s proclivity toward serving athletes fast food.

“I don’t want to cheat you out of the experience of visiting the White House, so we prepared something special for you,” Kimmel said as a curtain dropped to reveal two faux Secret Service agents standing guard over the gigantic pile of nuggets.

“If you really are the champions we know you are, the three of us will eat all of this before the night is done,” he added.

Just this year alone, Trump has served the North Dakota State Bison football team Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s during their March visit to the White House, with the Clemson University football team receiving Burger King, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and pizza in January.

Rapinoe and Trump have exchanged words over Twitter regarding an offer for a potential White House visit, with the president aggressively responding to her preemptive refusal to meet him.

“Megan should WIN first before she TALKS… We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

The 34-year-old forward told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Trump’s overall message and policies exclude members of the LGBTQ community, of which Rapinoe is proudly a part of.

“Your message is excluding people,” she said. “You’re excluding me, you’re excluding people that look like me, you’re excluding people of color, you’re excluding Americans that maybe support you.”

The USWNT have still yet to receive an actual invitation to visit the White House, Kimmel pointed out during Thursday’s show.