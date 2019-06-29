Megan Rapinoe Accepts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Invite to Visit House of Representatives

Megan Rapinoe and the rest of the United States Women’s National Team have been invited to visit the House of Representatives by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after publicly stating they wouldn’t visit the White House.

Team co-captain Rapinoe, 33, who scored both of the team’s goals against France in Friday’s 2-1 World Cup quarterfinals victory, has been vocal about a possible visit to the White House if the defending champions win the World Cup. Ocasio-Cortez offered Rapinoe and the rest of the team an alternative, which the co-captain enthusiastically accepted just hours later.

“It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday.

Consider it done @AOC 🥳 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) June 29, 2019

“Consider it done @AOC,” Rapinoe replied two hours later.

Director Ava DuVernay also extended a public invitation to Rapinoe on Twitter, writing: “Oh, @mPinoe. You are so bad-ass. Killing it on the field. Got folks mad cause you don’t wanna eat fast food at their house. Just keep shining. And I humbly invite you to dinner at my house anytime. Until then, I’ll watch this video of you being cool and epic. Onward! #AllEyesOnUS.”

Recently released video with Eight By Eight magazine filmed in January reveals Rapinoe has no intention of making the trip if the team wins.

“I’m not going to the f—ing White House,” Rapinoe told the publication in a video posted to their Twitter account on Tuesday. “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”

President Donald Trump previously tweeted in response to Rapinoe’s rejection of a possible visit to the White House, pointing out that the team hasn’t yet won the World Cup.

“Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” … I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!” President Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

Image zoom Ocasio-Cortez and Rapinoe Gary Miller/FilmMagic; Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

“Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

Teammate Ali Krieger shared Rapinoe’s sentiment regarding a visit to Trump’s White House, saying that “women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by [Rapinoe] & will sit this one out as well,” Krieger tweeted.

The team takes on England in the semifinals on Tuesday.