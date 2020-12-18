Real Life Queen's Gambit! Female Chess Grandmaster Says It's 'Not Just a Man's Game'

"I could relate to Beth a lot," says 22-year-old female chess Grandmaster Dorsa Derakhshani of The Queen's Gambit

Dorsa Derakhshani swore off watching Netflix until after she takes the MCATS – but the 22-year-old Saint Louis University senior couldn’t resist binge-watching new hit series The Queen’s Gambit, because it’s almost the story of her life.

In The Queen's Gambit, orphan Beth (portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy) excels at chess while battling personal demons, often defeating men twice her age.

“I could relate to Beth a lot,” says Derakhshani, who is an international chess Grandmaster, in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

Born in Tehran, Derakhshani’s father is a physician and her mother is a psychologist. A precocious child, she learned to read at age 2. By 6, she started chess lessons. Two years later, at 8, she accepted her chess National Championship award wearing a princess gown and tiara.

“When I started playing chess, I really enjoyed the idea that I could play anybody, anywhere, and beat them,” Derakhshani says. “I was just showing off my brain.”

She made national news in 2017, and the Wall Street Journal called her one of the world’s bravest feminists when the Iranian Chess Federation publicly kicked her off the team for not wearing a hijab.

“Having that freedom to wear what I want, and just be who I want, was a big thing,” Derakhshani says.

After graduating high school, she played chess competitively for a year in Spain, before moving to the U.S. to attend Saint Louis University on a chess scholarship.

In between studying, she competes (now over Zoom) as a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, and teaches chess classes to encourage other women to play.

“Chess is not just a man’s game,” she says. “I like the fight.”

Still, much like the star of The Queen’s Gambit, she’s encountered sexism at chess tournaments too.