Race Horse Medina Spirit Stripped of 2021 Kentucky Derby Win Following Positive Drug Test

Medina Spirit died in December after collapsing during a workout at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California

Medina Spirit, the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, has been stripped of his title after testing positive for an anti-inflammatory drug.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced the news on Monday, adding that Medina Spirit's legendary trainer, Bob Baffert, will face a 90-day suspension and $7,500 fine following the disqualification.

Shortly after Medina Spirit's May 2021 victory at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, he twice tested positive for betamethasone, a banned steroid drug. While the drug is used for pain relief and horses may use it, it is banned from being in the system of the horses on race day, the Courier-Journal previously reported.

Industrial Laboratories, the official testing facility of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, and the University of California, Davis, offered a final analysis that confirmed Medina Spirit indeed had betamethasone in his blood during the derby, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission said.

Following Medina Spirit's two previously failed drug tests, 69-year-old Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and is not allowed to enter horses in the upcoming 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies.

"I am very disappointed in the ruling," Baffert said in a statement that his attorney provided to PEOPLE. "It runs contrary to the scientifically proven facts in this case and the rules of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. We will be filing an immediate appeal."

Mandaloun, the horse that finished last year's Kentucky Derby in second place, is now the official winner of the famed race, the Associated Press reported.

During his suspension, Baffert will be "denied the privileges of all facilities under the jurisdiction" of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, the organization said.

Entry of other horses owned or trained by Baffert will also be denied "pending transfer to persons acceptable to the stewards," the commission explained.

Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action — a nonprofit that supports causes that alleviate animal suffering — released a statement after the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission decision.

"We applaud the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for taking action against American horse racing's most infamous violator, Bob Baffert, and are pleased to see some justice brought to the tragic life and death of Medina Spirit," Irby said in a statement sent to PEOPLE.

"Baffert continues to drag horse racing through the mud in scandal after scandal, and we call on every racing jurisdiction in the nation to hold him accountable by reciprocating the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's suspension in their own state," Irby added. "We're elated that Baffert won't be participating in the upcoming 2022 Kentucky Derby and believe the horses will be better off, and the event will have more credibility, without him."

Medina Spirit, sadly, died just seven months after participating in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

The 3-year-old colt collapsed during a workout at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, in December, with Baffert attributing the death to a heart attack.

