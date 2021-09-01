McKayla Maroney is one of the dozens of women who came forward to accuse disgraced former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse

McKayla Maroney Says Reliving Trauma from Larry Nassar Abuse Made Her Want to 'Become Someone Else'

McKayla Maroney is opening up about the trauma she's endured.

In a profile for Elle's October 2021 issue, the retired Olympic gymnast, 25, detailed her sexual abuse at the hands of disgraced former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in January 2018 after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than 150 women and girls.

Recalling her time at the Karolyi Ranch, which served as the USA women's gymnastics main training center for years before the Nassar trial, Maroney said the facility had a toxic environment that created a "perfect breeding ground for Larry Nassar to sneak in."

"Our coaches were so focused on us being skinny and us being the best to get the gold medal for their own ego," she said.

Maroney initially revealed her abuse in an October 2017 Twitter post, writing then that it lasted until she left the sport in 2016.

Looking back at the investigation into Nassar and subsequent trial, Maroney told Elle that it made her relive her trauma "over and over and over."

"To have people say I can't move forward with my life, because I have to do all this stuff first, was really hard for me," she said. "I just wanted to become someone else."

According to Maroney, the trauma eventually led her to develop an eating disorder — something that she spent recent years overcoming.

"I already had that obsessive control thing, so it just switched from gymnastics to food," Maroney recalled. "I forgot I had ever even been successful at gymnastics, because I went from being great to feeling like, 'Oh my God, I'm ugly, I'm gaining weight, I'm suffering with food, and I just went through all this abuse.' "

Maroney said her struggles with food came to a head when her father, Mike Maroney, died at the age of 59 in 2019. Describing the grief as "an ocean of sadness that I couldn't get out of," the Olympic gold medalist recalled starving herself for 10 days in order to be "skinny enough" for the funeral.

"Clearly I've been through a lot," Maroney told Elle in the profile.

These days, Maroney is finding comfort in songwriting and making music. "I want to be looked at as someone who just keeps going, because that's what we have to do in this life," she added. "For so long, I was surviving. Now I feel I'm actually living."

Nassar, 58, is currently serving a de facto life sentence on charges of child pornography and sexual misconduct.

On Tuesday, the USA Gymnastics and the Survivors Committee, comprised of women who said they were sexually abused by Nassar, filed a joint $425 million settlement proposal in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to put an end to litigations, according to the Associated Press.

"After extensive discussions, this plan has been jointly proposed by USA Gymnastics and the Committee, and it is supported by many of the involved insurers," USA Gymnastics said in a statement to the outlet. "We anticipate that this plan will be confirmed later this year and greatly appreciate all parties' efforts to get to this point."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 connected to a certified crisis counselor.