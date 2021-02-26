The Olympian shared a selfie from the hospital on Instagram Thursday

McKayla Maroney Reveals She Has Kidney Stones After 'Severe Pain' Sent Her to Emergency Room

McKayla Maroney is sharing a health update after stomach pain sent her to the emergency room this week.

The gymnast, 25, shared a photo from the emergency room on her Instagram Stories Thursday, revealing that doctors discovered she has kidney stones.

In the snap, Maroney lies in a hospital bed with her eyes closed and a pink mask pulled below her chin.

"Tuesday I was throwing up all day, with severe pain in my back and stomach," Maroney wrote atop the photo. "Had to come to ER at 3am because pain kept getting worse, and I couldn't stop throwing up."

"Just got my CT scan back. I have a few kidney stones," she said.

Kidney stones are relatively common and are usually resolved in a matter of days or weeks, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Maroney didn't share how long she's expected to remain in the hospital.

Since returning to social media after a more than two-year hiatus in 2019, the gold medalist regularly shares selfies and updates with her fans.

Last year, the athlete released her first single, titled "Wake Up Call."

This month, Maroney — who came forward in 2017 to reveal that she was among those sexually abused by disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted in January 2018 — has been using her platform to call for more accountability from USA Gymnastics for allowing Nassar to abuse so many girls.

"@USAGym & @TeamUSA (the USOC) have still taken zero responsibility for what happened with Larry Nassar. I was minor and molested twice a day under their care, in Texas, Tokyo, London, and Belgium while winning THEM Gold medals!" she wrote on Twitter, sharing a clip of her teammate Simone Biles speaking about the scandal on 60 minutes. "I'M SO TIRED OF TALK. Give these women justice."