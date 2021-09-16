McKayla Maroney Shares Photos with Aly Raisman, Maggie Nichols and Simone Biles After Testimony

"Have you ever seen friendship radiate out of a picture," McKayla Maroney wrote of an image with her fellow gymnasts

McKayla Maroney is grateful for the bond she's found with her fellow Olympic gymnasts, especially through challenging moments.

The former Olympian, 25, shared photos of herself with Aly Raisman, Maggie Nichols and Simone Biles after the women testified at a Senate hearing on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Wednesday.

Former USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in January 2018 after more than 150 women and girls accused him of sexual abuse over a 20-year span. Raisman, Nichols, Biles and Maroney were among those women.

In the series of images, Raisman, 27, Biles, 24, Maroney and Nichols, 24, cozied up together in front of a fireplace. Maroney captioned the images with a black heart emoji and posted one of the pictures on her Instagram Story as well, adding, "Have you ever seen friendship radiate out of a picture hahaha so cute. Love these girls sm."

Maroney also posted a photo of the former and current athletes posing with actress Angelina Jolie, writing, "Thanks Angelina for your powerful words and support today."

McKayla Maroney Instagram Credit: McKayla Maroney/Instagram

Wednesday's Senate hearing follows the Justice Department Inspector General report that said the FBI failed to properly respond to the 2015 sexual abuse allegations against Nassar in their investigation. During their testimony, the four women alleged that the FBI made false statements in the official report, which they say, failed to document the survivors' claims.

"To have my abuse be minimized and disregarded by the people who were supposed to protect me just to feel like my abuse was not enough. The truth is, my abuse was enough and they wanted to cover it up. USA Gymnastics in concert with the FBI and the Olympic Committee were working together to conceal that Larry Nassar was a predator," Maroney alleged during her testimony.

The agents involved in the investigation "clearly violated policies and were negligent in executing their duties, and in doing so, more girls were abused by Larry Nassar for over a year," according to Maroney.