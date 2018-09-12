Louisiana Mayor Bans Local Facilities from Buying Nike Equipment Following Colin Kaepernick Ad

The mayor of Kenner, Louisiana, released an internal memo banning the purchase of Nike products at booster clubs and recreation departments the day after the company announced their partnership with former NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.

Mayor Ben Zahn’s memo — which was obtained by the New Orleans Advocate — was sent to the director of the Parks and Recreation Department, Chad Pitfield, soon after Nike announced Kaepernick would lead their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.

“Effective immediately all purchases made by any booster club operating at a Kenner Recreation facility for wearing apparel, shoes, athletic equipment, and/or any athletic product must be approved by the Director of Parks and Recreation, or his designee,” wrote Zahn, whose office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Under no circumstances will any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use or delivery at any City of Kenner Recreation Facility.”

Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick has become the preeminent voice in protesting police brutality since he began kneeling during the national anthem as a member of the San Francisco 49ers in September 2016.

Nike’s decision sparked a boycott of their products, as many conservatives burnt Nike-branded shoes and clothing, then posted photographic evidence on social media. But what also found its way to social media was Zahn’s private memo, and local politicians were not happy about being kept in the dark about the ban.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn City of Kenner

It disappoints me that this is happening in my state. The Mayor of Kenner is trying to ban all Nike apparel and equipment from children’s sports and playgrounds. I would like to have a conversation with him when i return from this European Tour. Not to fuss, just to build. pic.twitter.com/gRCoCN3nQP — Dee-1; IG @dee1music (@Dee1music) September 9, 2018

RELATED: Nike Releases Full Colin Kaepernick Commercial — Which Will Play During Thursday’s NFL Opener

“I was not made aware of this decision beforehand and it is in direct contradiction of what I stand for and what the city of Kenner should stand for,” Councilman Gregory Carroll wrote on Facebook, as noted by CNN. “I am 100% AGAINST this decision. I will meet with the mayor and other council members in an effort to rescind this directive. I will keep the citizens of Kenner, and the Greater New Orleans area informed as we move forward.”

On Monday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell released a statement that stated Zahn’s Nike ban was not in line with “the values the people of New Orleans stand for.” Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018