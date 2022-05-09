Mavericks Fan Removed After Getting Physical with Chris Paul's Wife, Mother During Game 4
Chris Paul's family was allegedly harassed by a Dallas Mavericks fan during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.
On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns point guard, 36, was joined for the Mother's Day game by his mother Robin Jones, wife Jada Crawley, and two children, Camryn, 9, and Chris II, 12.
During the game, a fan reportedly "put hands on" Paul's mother and pushed his wife as the NBA star's children sat by, a source told ESPN. Paul's wife was also allegedly followed up the aisle as she left her set, per the outlet.
The NBA said the fans were reportedly removed from the arena after the incident. "They felt very unsafe," a source told ESPN.
The Mavericks released a statement that they were aware of the incident, adding, "It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today's game."
Video footage later circulated on social media showing a visibly upset Paul shouting from the court and attempting to approach the fans as they were escorted out by security.
"Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f— that!!" he tweeted after the incident.
Sunday's game ended with the Mavericks beating the Suns 111-101 tying the playoff series 2-2. Paul fouled out of the game with under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday in Phoenix.
Earlier this year, the WNBA named Paul as the first winner of its Kobe and Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award.
The 12-time All-Star earned the honor "for his significant contributions to the advancement of girls' and women's basketball, and advocacy for the WNBA," according to a press release from the organization.
The annual award, named after Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna (nicknamed Gigi), is bestowed upon individuals "who use their time, talent, and platform to raise awareness for the WNBA, and women's and girls' basketball in various ways," as Kobe did prior to his death in 2020.
The WNBA and Vanessa Bryant presented Paul the award at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20.