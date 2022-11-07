'Mattress Mack' Wins Record $75 Million After Betting on Houston Astros to Win World Series

"Mattress Mack" is going to be sleeping comfortably for a very long time. And so are his customers.

Jim McIngvale, a 71-year-old Houston furniture store owner, is taking home $75 million after the Astros won the World Series, and its going back to those who keep him in business, per CNN.

He told ESPN last week that he bet $10 million on the Astros beating out the Philadelphia Phillies, splitting the bet across different platforms.

This marks — as Action Network has confirmed — the largest sports betting payout ever.

"This last week has been especially... beyond words," McIngvale wrote in a Twitter statement, where he issued a few thank you's. "An incident that was just me trying to defend my city, and our team galvanized the city. It's beyond words my gratitude for all of you always having my back. What can I say? I love y'all. I love this city. I would do anything for this city. And I would do anything for you. I'm so proud to be a part of this city and will ALWAYS stand up for whats right, and like in Harvey, Imelda, and more will always do my best to act QUICKLY on the side of the people."

McIngvale has previously given back to his community in times of need, and his latest good deed comes along with a massive payoff for the city as a whole. The store owner revealed that he'd be using the $75 million to cover the costs of a new promotion at his Houston-area Gallery Furniture stores, where he told customers that those who spend $3,000 or more on mattresses would be refunded their money upon an Astros victory.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's an honor and a privilege to serve you all every day," McIngvale shared. "From the annual Christmas giveaways, taking pictures with fellow Houstonians and Texans at Gallery Furniture North Freeway, refunding tens of millions of dollars since we started these promotions, from Hurricane Harvey to Hurricane Imelda to the winter ice storm and everything in between."

"You've always been there for me, for your neighbor, for your community, for your city, for our state, for our country, and I'm grateful to you," he continued. "With tears in my eyes and a heavy heart, I'm sincerely grateful to you."

McIngvale notably threw out the first pitch during Saturday's game, which he called "an honor," per CNN.

Carmen Mandato/Getty

When the business owner placed his bets, which included $1 million with WynnBET and $3 million with Caesars Sportsbook, the odds of the Astros winning big were around +750 on the apps. In the past, as CBS Sports reported, he took home an estimated $15 million when the University of Kansas won the NCAA men's basketball tournament, and lost almost $10 million when the Cincinnati Bengals lost the Super Bowl.

"Mattress Mack" has previously opened his stores' doors in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and Tropical Storm Imelda, and did the same for those impacted by Winter Storm Uri last February.

As a result, he gave Houston residents without power a warm place to stay. At the time, he shared that he bought "10,000 gallons worth of diesel" for backup and had a generator while Gallery Furniture opened its locations in Houston and West Houston, and estimated they would provide between 200 and 300 people with shelter.

"Anybody who needs it — whether they're homeless, whether they lost power, whether it's just wanting to come in and get something to eat — anybody wants to come in, we're here for them," he told ABC News at the time. "We all have a responsibility for the well-being of the community."