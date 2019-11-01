Man Who Lost Millions Betting That the Houston Astros Would Win World Series Speaks Out

Image zoom Bob Levey/Getty

Like many baseball fans, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale watched Game 7 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals with excitement. But unlike most baseball fans, McIngvale had millions of dollars on the line.

The Houston-based owner of the Gallery Furniture chain placed nearly $13 million on the Astros winning the 2019 World Series, CNN reported.

With the Astros leading by two runs early in Game 7, it looked as if the team was poised to win their second championship in franchise history. But the Nationals came back to beat the Astros 6 to 2 and win the series in Houston, leaving McIngvale without any winnings from the multiple sportsbook locations where he placed his bets.

“My heart is broken,” the 68-year-old told the news station, adding that he could have netted $25 million had the Astros come out on top.

Houston losing the series also cost Gallery Furniture customers, since McIngvale promised to refund all those who spent more than $3,000 on mattresses or bases. His potential winnings from an Astros victory would have gone to cover expenses for the promotion.

“The worst my customers got were great mattresses, the best would have been great, free mattresses,” McIngvale told KPRC after the loss. “My mattresses obviously had profit baked into them. I would do this again tomorrow — and I probably will. It’s fun to be part of the greatest story in gambling history.”

“I wish the Astros had won because all the happy customers would tell their friends for the next 20 years about the mattress they got,” he added to Texas Sports Nation. “It’s all about the customers.”

