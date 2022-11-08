Matthew McConaughey May Join Jeff Bezos In Bid to Buy the Washington Commanders

Add Matthew McConaughey to the list of potential new owners of the NFL's Washington Commanders.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Oscar-winning actor is "exploring" an opportunity to join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a bid to purchase the team from current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder.

"He has been a fan for decades and supported the team and is now exploring how he can lead a team or join a team in the bid," the source said of the 53-year-old actor.

A representative for McConaughey declined to comment.

Last week, the Snyders announced they were exploring options to sell the franchise. A source close to Bezos told PEOPLE that the 58-year-old billionaire is interested in buying the team.

According to the insider, Bezos is considering making the purchase "possibly in partnership" with Jay-Z. The rapper previously owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets.

For McConaughey, an ownership role wouldn't be outside his expertise.

The Dallas Buyers Club star is co-owner of the Austin FC MLS team, and he's an avid sports fan who is frequently sighted along the University of Texas football sidelines, cheering on his alma mater.

Despite his Texas roots, McConaughey grew up supporting Washington's NFL franchise. McConaughey told the team's website in 2020 that he's been a fan since childhood.

It also helped that Washington had star linebacker Chris Hanburger, whose name was close enough to McConaughey's favorite food, a hamburger.

"When you're 4 years old, that's two for two," McConaughey said on The Rich Eisen Show in 2020.

Bezos' interest in purchasing an NFL team dates back to 2019 when CBS Sports reported that he had expressed interest in becoming an owner within the league.

Sources told the outlet that Bezos "has strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks," but no teams were for sale at the time.

According to the New York Post, Bezos and Jay-Z are expected to make their bid in January.