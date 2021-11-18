Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Reportedly Apologizes for Throwing Pretzel at Opposing Team's Fan

Kelly Stafford reportedly claimed in a comment on her Instagram page that she "tried to apologize" after the alleged incident

Kelly Stafford reportedly said in an Instagram comment that she is sorry for allegedly throwing a pretzel at a 49ers fan during the Los Angeles Rams' loss to San Francisco on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford addressed an L.A. fan that called her out for her alleged actions at Levi Stadium on Monday in an exchange on Instagram, screenshotted and reported by TMZ. It is unclear what post the comment was on, and it appears to have since been deleted. PEOPLE could not verify the comment and a representative for Matt did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

"WHY DID YOU THROW A PRETZEL AT A NINER FAN sitting behind me???" the fan wrote in the screenshot, adding, "Show some class and support your husband and his new team with grace, please. I am a Rams fan and am embarrassed by your actions last night."

Kelly reportedly replied to the comment with, "Girl I knowwwww I'm an idiot. He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse."

In the screenshot, the mom of four claimed that she "tried to apologize" after the incident and ultimately realized she "was wrong" in how she handled the situation.

"Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously I needed to do it completely different!" she also reportedly wrote. "I'm embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!"

Witnesses told TMZ that Kelly and her group were eventually escorted away by Levi Stadium security.

Matthew completed 26 of 41 attempted passes Monday against the 49ers. The quarterback threw for one touchdown and was intercepted twice in the Rams' 31-10 loss to San Francisco.

Last November, Kelly — who underwent surgery for a benign brain tumor in 2019 — apologized for calling Michigan a "dictatorship" after a "three-week pause" on indoor gatherings was put in place statewide due as COVID-19 cases increased.

"I got caught up in the heat of the moment, that is my fault," she wrote on Instagram at the time. She added that it was difficult for her "knowing these local business owners and watching them struggle and having to lay off their employees, not knowing how they are gonna make it."