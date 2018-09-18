Matt Leinart Wants Bullied Kids to Know They'll 'Come Out on Top' — Because He Did

Matt Leinart, who won the Heisman trophy during his time as a quarterback with USC from 2001 to 2005, knows what it’s like to take a hit on the football field. But, he learned how to push through obstacles long before he put on Trojan cardinal and gold.

“I was born cross-eyed. I had strabismus, basically, just a lazy eye when I got tired,” Leinart, 35, tells PEOPLE. “I was very overweight for about four to five years of my youth. From the end of elementary school — fourth grade through about sixth, seventh grade — it was a physically awkward time for me.”

Leinart — who recently partnered with Anheuser-Busch’s RITAS brand — was made fun of by other children at school, something he recalls vividly: “I can’t tell you how many times I came home crying,” he says.

Matt Leinart and Josie Loren Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Remembering what it was like back then, Leinart hopes victims of bullying do their best to focus on school and who they will one day become.

“You know, what do you say as a parent when your kid comes home crying? It’s really hard. My mom always said, ‘Well those people are jealous of you.’ My message has always been you stay true to yourself,” he says. “I absolutely hate bullying and I know what it’s like, but I also know what it’s like to get through that and come out on top.”

Leinart was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals after his time at USC, and later spent time with the Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Since ending his NFL career, Leinart has served as a studio analyst for college football games with FOX Sports, among other things.



Matt Leinart, who recently partnered with Anheuser-Busch's RITAS brand Courtesy RITAS

And in May, the former USC star married actress Josie Loren, who starred in Make It or Break It and The Mentalist, and is now close to completing law school.

“Married life is great. We went to Italy and had a blast. We bounced around all of Italy,” Leinart says. “She’s finishing up law school, so she came back and went back to school. And I came back and got ready for the football season. But it was a much-needed break for us.”