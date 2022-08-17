Masters Winner Patrick Reed Sues Golf Channel Commentator for $750 Million Over On-Air Criticism

Reed is accusing commentator Brandel Chamblee and the Golf Channel of causing "continuing and aggravated harm to Mr. Reed's professional, business and personal reputation and livelihood"

By
Published on August 17, 2022 12:08 PM
Patrick Reed, Brandel Chamblee
Photo: Orlando Ramirez/Getty; AP/Shutterstock

Professional golfer Patrick Reed is taking action.

The 2018 Masters champion, 32, has launched a defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee, ESPN reported.

According to court documents, which were released via a reporter for Courthouse News Service and obtained by The New York Post, Reed accuses Chamblee, 60, and the golfing network of causing "continuing and aggravated harm to Mr. Reed's professional, business and personal reputation and livelihood."

"Defendants Chamblee and NBC's Golf Channel have conspired as joint tortfeasors for and with the PGA Tour, [sic] it's executives and it's Commissioner Jay Monahan, to engage in a pattern and practice of defaming Mr. Reed," the documents stated.

The golfer's legal team claims that the defendants would misreport "information with falsity and/or reckless disregard of the truth, that is with actual and constitutional malice, purposely omitting pertinent key material facts to mislead the public, and actively targeting Mr. Reed."

When reached Wednesday, the Golf Channel declined to comment to PEOPLE.

Per the complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Texas on Tuesday, Reed has felt targeted for the last nine years, ever since he went pro at 23 years old.

Regarding the effects the defendants' efforts have caused, Reed said in the complaint that it created hate and a "hostile work environment for him."

Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed. Sam Greenwood/Getty

Reed has dealt with cheating allegations in his career, beginning in December 2019, when Reed was caught moving sand from behind his ball at the Hero World Challenge, according to Yahoo News.

At the time, cameras caught Reed removing the sand while taking two practice swings, but he later blamed a "bad camera angle" for the accusations. He suffered a two-stroke penalty, but some believed Reed should have been removed from the tournament.

During the coverage, Chamblee said per The New York Post, "This is going to follow him around like the video of Nixon saying 'I'm not a crook.' " In 2020, Reed's attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Chamblee demanding that he stop saying Reed intentionally broke the rules, the outlet reported.

Since that instance, Chamblee continued to connect the golfer to his cheating allegations and his decision to defect from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf earlier that year, the lawsuit said.

"It is well-known on tour that Mr. Reed has been abused and endured more than any other golfer from fans or spectators who have been allowed to scream obscenities only to be glorified by NBC's Golf Channel for doing so," court documents stated. The plaintiff added, "it gets Defendants Chamblee and Golf Channel 'clicks,' viewership, ratings and increased revenue. For Defendants it does not matter how badly they destroy someone's name and life, so long as they rake in more dollars and profit."

patrick-reed-3.jpg
David J. Phillip/AP/REX/Shutterstock. David J. Phillip/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The nine-time PGA Tour winner also addressed his suspension from the PGA Tour after he chose to join the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

"Despite his exceptional world-class golfing achievements, in June of 2022, Mr. Reed was constructively terminated as a member of the PGA Tour, as a result of threats made and action taken by [sic] it's Commissioner Jay Monahan and his PGA Tour, and signed with LIV Golf," the complaint stated.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The PGA Tour suspended its members, including Reed, who played in the first LIV event without the tour's consent, ESPN reported.

"As our regulations clearly state, there are no conflicting event/media releases available for events that take place in North America," Monahan said at the time, per Golf Channel. "As a result, these players did not receive the necessary conflicting event and media rights releases and their participation in the Saudi Golf League/LIV event is in violation of our tournament regulations."

Related Articles
Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy
Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy Support PGA Tour Suspensions of LIV Golf Players: 'They Took That Risk'
PGA Tour logo during the third round of the Travelers Championship on June 24, 2017, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
PGA Denies Waivers to Golfers Hoping to Play in Saudi-Sponsored LIV Tournament in London
Dustin Johnson of The United States during the LIV Golf Invitational - London Draft on June 07, 2022 in London, England.
Dustin Johnson Becomes the Latest Member to Resign from PGA Tour to Join LIV Golf Tournament
Sentry Tournament of Champions - Round One
Phil Mickelson 'Deeply Sorry' for Saudi Golf League Comments: 'Has Always Been About Supporting' Players
blac chyna ; rob kardashian
Rob Kardashian Claims Ex Blac Chyna Agreed to Drop 'Revenge-Porn Lawsuit' But Is Backing Out of Deal
transgender
Texas Investigating Transgender Kids' Parents for Child Abuse in Providing Gender-Affirming Care
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York.
Alec Baldwin and 'Rust' Producers Sued Over Fatal Shooting: He 'Chose to Play Russian Roulette'
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Ashley Biden and Joe Biden
Was Ashley Biden's Diary Stolen? How the President's Daughter Got Caught in Legal Fight After a Leak
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
Erika and Tom Girardi: Everything We Know About the Legal Controversies Facing the Former Couple
MOVIE POSTER, HILLSONG: LET HOPE RISE, 2016
Sex Scandals, Celebrities and the Business of Christianity: Inside Hillsong Church's Rise and Fall
Alex Jones
Court Gives Sandy Hook Families Go Ahead for Defamation Cases Against Infowars' Alex Jones
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 4: Mary Rich, the mother of slain DNC s
'Can't Believe People Would Be This Evil:' Family of Slain DNC Staffer Speak Out After Lawsuit Alleges Trump Ordered Fake Story on His Murder
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021