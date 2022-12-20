LIV Golfers Will be Eligible to Compete in 2023 Masters Tournament, Club Chairman Determines

Augusta National Golf Club has made a major decision regarding the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour players competing in the 2023 Masters tournament.

Chairman of the club Fred Ridley issued a statement on Tuesday to announce the decision. "Regrettably, recent actions have divided men's professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it," Ridley said, according to ESPN.

He went on to say the club is "disappointed in these developments," but will "focus" on honoring "the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April."

The statement continued: "Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Augusta National's statement added that the club has "reached a seminal point in the history" of the sport. "At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again."

The 2023 Masters is scheduled for April 6-9 in Augusta, Georgia.

RELATED VIDEO: Masters Winner Patrick Reed Sues Golf Channel Commentator for $750 Million Over On-Air Criticism

Fans of the sport were left wondering how the Masters Tournament would proceed in regard to LIV Golf participants. The decision comes after the PGA Tour suspended more than a dozen golfers who participated in the inaugural event for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour earlier this year.

In a memo, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced the suspension of 17 golfers who appeared in the rival LIV Golf Invitational Series in England on June 9, including former Masters winner Dustin Johnson, who resigned from the PGA to play in the Saudi-backed tour.

Dustin Johnson PGA Championship. Darren Carroll/PGA

"We have followed the Tournament Regulations from start to finish in responding to those players who have decided to turn their backs on the PGA Tour by willfully violating a regulation," Monahan wrote in the memo, which was obtained by multiple outlets and reviewed by PEOPLE.

"Simultaneous to you receiving this memo, the players are being notified that they are suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup," he added.

The suspended golfers will be ineligible to appear in the Presidents Cup or other tour events. In addition, the PGA Tour will also suspend any other players who participate in LIV Golf tournaments in the future.