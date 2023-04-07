Large Tree Falls Near Spectators at the 2023 Masters Tournament: 'It Was So Scary'

The typically quiet atmosphere of the Masters Tournament gave way to yells from the crowd after a large tree fell by spectators near the 17th hole, narrowly missing them.

Moments after Sergio Garcia putted nearby, the tree crashed to the ground and spectators scattered. No one was hurt, the Augusta Chronicle confirmed.

"I was sitting, looking, waiting for the next group to come up to the tee and it fell maybe 8-10 chairs to our left," spectator Megan Hill, of Manhattan, New York, told the outlet. "I stood up and screamed and thought, 'Is it going to fall on me?' It fell to the left of us and it was so scary. If the wind had been blowing a slightly different direction, we might have got hit."

Ross Kinnaird/Getty

Play was then suspended for the second time that day due to thunderstorms in the area and expected heavy winds and rain.

"It sounded like a grandstand blew over, super loud," Garcia told the Chronicle. "Two trees fell down from the routes and took another one on the way down. People scattered around them but there was one woman that the trees fell around her and somehow she didn't get hurt. Thank God."

"Pinecones were hitting us in the back, we turned around and looked up and heard a huge cracking noise and the tree basically crushed 10 chairs that were sitting there," Deshey Thomas, from Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, told the outlet. "Luckily we got everyone out of there. We were blessed."

Patrick Smith/Getty

The tournament organizers also halted play earlier Friday for 21 minutes due to severe weather in the area.

The 2023 Masters Tournament runs from April 6-9 in Augusta, Georgia. Brooks Koepka currently is in the lead at 12 under par.