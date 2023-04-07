Large Tree Falls Near Spectators at the 2023 Masters Tournament: 'It Was So Scary'

"If the wind had been blowing a slightly different direction, we might have got hit," one spectator told the Augusta Chronicle

By
Julie Mazziotta
J.Mazziotta2334
Julie Mazziotta

Julie Mazziotta is the Sports Editor at PEOPLE, covering everything from the NFL to tennis to Simone Biles and Tom Brady. She was previously an Associate Editor for the Health vertical for six years, and prior to joining PEOPLE worked at Health Magazine. When not covering professional athletes, Julie spends her time as a (very) amateur athlete, training for marathons, long bike trips and hikes.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 05:31 PM
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Course officials look over fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty

The typically quiet atmosphere of the Masters Tournament gave way to yells from the crowd after a large tree fell by spectators near the 17th hole, narrowly missing them.

Moments after Sergio Garcia putted nearby, the tree crashed to the ground and spectators scattered. No one was hurt, the Augusta Chronicle confirmed.

"I was sitting, looking, waiting for the next group to come up to the tee and it fell maybe 8-10 chairs to our left," spectator Megan Hill, of Manhattan, New York, told the outlet. "I stood up and screamed and thought, 'Is it going to fall on me?' It fell to the left of us and it was so scary. If the wind had been blowing a slightly different direction, we might have got hit."

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: A general view of fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ross Kinnaird/Getty

Play was then suspended for the second time that day due to thunderstorms in the area and expected heavy winds and rain.

"It sounded like a grandstand blew over, super loud," Garcia told the Chronicle. "Two trees fell down from the routes and took another one on the way down. People scattered around them but there was one woman that the trees fell around her and somehow she didn't get hurt. Thank God."

"Pinecones were hitting us in the back, we turned around and looked up and heard a huge cracking noise and the tree basically crushed 10 chairs that were sitting there," Deshey Thomas, from Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, told the outlet. "Luckily we got everyone out of there. We were blessed."

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Course officials look over fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty

The tournament organizers also halted play earlier Friday for 21 minutes due to severe weather in the area.

The 2023 Masters Tournament runs from April 6-9 in Augusta, Georgia. Brooks Koepka currently is in the lead at 12 under par.

Related Articles
Gabby Thomas publicity
Olympian Gabby Thomas Is Doing 'Everything I Can' to Get a Gold Medal in Paris — Including Sleeping a Lot
Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia
Tiger Woods Says He's Dealing with 'Constant' Pain as He Tries to Compete in the 2023 Masters
Jon Rahm and girlfriend Kelley Cahill at the DP World Tour Championship on November 19, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Who Is Jon Rahm's Wife? All About Kelley Cahill
Wrestlemania
WWE Apologizes for Using an Image of Auschwitz Concentration Camp in WrestleMania Promo
Bubba Watson poses with wife Angie and children Dakota and Caleb after winning the Northern Trust Open at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2016 in Pacific Palisades, California
Who Is Bubba Watson's Wife? All About Angie Watson
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees talks to Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023 in New York, New York.
Joe Jonas Embarrassingly Recounts Telling Aaron Judge 'Have a Good Show' Before MLB Game — Watch!
Joe Biden, LSU Lady Tigers
LSU and Angel Reese Will Accept Invite to the White House: 'Going to Do What's Best for the Team'
Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres poses for a portrait during MLB photo day at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 23, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona.
Pitcher Calls Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. a 'Cheater' After Suspended MLB Star Hits Homer Off Him
LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey interacts with fans during LSU's Women's Basketball National Championship Celebration at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA NCAA Women's Basketball LSU Women's Basketball National Championship Celebration, Baton Rouge, USA - 05 Apr 2023
Kim Mulkey Holds Back Tears During LSU Championship Parade: 'This is My Home'
Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
Golfer Sam Bennett Has Late Father's Last Written Words to Him Tattooed on His Arm: 'Stuck With Me'
Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick at the Inaugural 2023 Pickleball Slam at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on April 2nd, 2023
Andy Roddick Says Pickleball Has Been a 'Fun Excuse to Reconnect' With Andre Agassi
Des Linden
Olympian Des Linden Reveals Difficult Thyroid Condition Nearly Kept Her from 2018 Boston Marathon Win
Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Completes Cancer Treatment: 'My Life Changed Forever'
Grant Wahl
Late Sports Journalist Grant Wahl Honored with Tribute In Latest 'Ted Lasso' Episode: 'Means So Much'
Andrew Dodson
Kentucky High School Football Player Dies of Brain Injury After Getting Hit During Scrimmage: 'Heartbroken'
Brittney Griner Throws Wife Cherelle a Belated Birthday Party: ‘Bae Missed My 30th Last Summer, Obviously'
Brittney Griner Throws Wife Cherelle a Belated Birthday Party: 'Bae Missed My 30th Last Summer, Obviously'