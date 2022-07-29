Danish cyclist Emma Norsgaard withdrew from the race after the crash, which involved roughly half of the field

Massive Crash at Tour de France Femmes Injures 16 and Sends Rider to the Hospital: 'Chaotic'

A massive crash during the fifth stage of the Tour de France Femmes Thursday injured 16 riders and resulted in approximately half of the field of cyclists falling off their bikes.

The riders suffered injuries that included "cuts, scrapes, abrasions and bruises," according to Cycling News.

"It was chaotic, people were screaming everywhere, and mechanics, directors and doctors came running," cyclist Magdeleine Vallieres Mill told the publication.

At least one woman, Danish cyclist Emma Norsgaard, required medical attention. She suffered trauma to her head, shoulder and cervical vertebra and was transported to the hospital for evaluation, per the outlet.

Movistar, Norsgaard's team, gave an update on Twitter Friday about her condition.

"We're happy to report @emmanorsgaard1 has no fractures following her crash on st. 5 of @LeTourFemmes #TDFF. The Danish rider will remain under medical observation and rest for 24 hours, to monitor any after-effects from the incident."

Norsgaard herself posted a reply, thanking fans in a video for their support.

"I'm OK," she said, adding that she would return home. "I only need some rest."

The accident happened on a straight road, about 31 miles (50 kilometers) from the end of the 109-mile (175 km) stage, which is one of the flattest of the Tour, according to CNN.

"This is the danger when as we were saying that riders become pretty relaxed in the bunch, you can almost be fooled into a false sense of security. If you are too relaxed then this is when … crashes can happen," a race commentator remarked in a video of the crash, posted to YouTube.

Riders and coaches agreed with the assessment.

