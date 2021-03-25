Mass. High School Football Coach Fired After Allegedly Using Anti-Semitic Language as Calls

Dave Maimaron, coach of the Duxbury High School football team, was fired after players allegedly used anti-Semitic terms like “Auschwitz" and "rabbi" for play calls

A Massachusetts high school football coach has been fired after his team allegedly used anti-Semitic language to call plays during a recent game, the school district confirmed Wednesday.

Coach Dave Maimaron of Duxbury High School was removed from the team after players from a rival school informed their coaches that Duxbury purportedly used anti-Semitic terms during their game on March 12, the Boston Herald reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the game, Duxbury players shouted "Auschwitz," "rabbi" and "dreidel" as audible play calls, according to the Washington Post. Auschwitz is the name of a Jewish concentration and extermination camp used by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust. A rabbi is a Jewish spiritual leader, and a dreidel is a four-sided spinning top typically played with during Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday.

In a statement to the community, Superintendent John Antonucci confirmed anti-Semitic language had been used on the field and that the play-call system was immediately stopped.

"It was reported, and ultimately confirmed, that our team used highly offensive language on the field as part of a play-call system designed to make on-field adjustments," he said. "It is important to note that while the players clearly demonstrated poor judgment, the responsibility for this incident also lies with the adults overseeing the program. In short, this was a systemic failure."

"Some of the language in question had religious connotations, and while it was not directed at the opposing team or at any individual, there is simply no excuse for it," Antonucci continued. "Behavior that promotes anything less than full equity and inclusion is an attack on the core values of the Duxbury Public Schools and is inexcusable. We need to live these values, and we need to act accordingly."

The team will undergo "mandatory training" in the near future, and the school will be reviewing how to best add "elements of diversity, equity, and inclusion" into their athletic and co-curricular programs.

RELATED VIDEO: Texas Hockey Coach, 29, Dies from Coronavirus Complications Just Days After First Feeling Unwell

"There is no place in our community, or any community, for this kind of hateful speech," said Duxbury School Committee Chair Kellie Bresnehan. "I am outraged, disappointed and profoundly saddened that we find ourselves here. It is not in keeping with the core values of our community and school district."