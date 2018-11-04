Mary Keitany from Kenya Wins the Women's Division of the NYC Marathon for the 4th Time

Mary Keitany of Kenya has won the women’s division of the New York City Marathon for the fourth time!

Keitany posted a time of two hours, 22 minutes, 48 seconds, beating out second place Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya, USA Today reported. With her win, Keitany earned the race’s $100,000 grand prize and her place in the marathon’s history books.

The win comes a year after then 36-year-old Shalane Flanagan, who came in third in Sunday’s contest, became with first American woman to win the race in 40 years with a time of two hours, 26 minutes, 53 seconds. In 2017, she beat out Keitany, who had won the race the past three years and set a world record in April, by about a minute.

The last American woman to win in New York before Flanagan was Miki Gorman, who won consecutive titles in 1976 and 1977.

Shalane Flanagan Seth Wenig/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On the men’s side, Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia won the division for the first time with a time of two hours, five minutes and 59 seconds and also took home a $100,000 purse, The New York Times reported.

Sunday’s race began on Staten Island, and runners made their way through Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and, finally, to Central Park in Manhattan. The marathon saw nearly 55,000 participants hit the streets of New York, and a slew of celebrities got in the mix.

Actress Teri Hatcher, former NFL player Tiki Barber, Olympian Erin Hamlin, and celebrity chef Dan Churchill announced that they, too, would be running the 26.2-mile race.

“I don’t think either of us love running,” Hatcher told PEOPLE in August of running this year’s race with her daughter, Emerson Tenney, 20. “I keep thinking there’s going to be a day when I actually truly love it, but the truth is, I’m not sure that I’ve ever loved any workout. … But what I do love is afterwards. I love the endorphin feeling; I love knowing that I’ve reached an accomplishment.”

Other endurance runners that competed in this year’s marathon were Molly Huddle and 2018 Boston Marathon winner Desiree Linden. In the men’s division, last year’s winner Geoffrey Kamworor returned to defend his title. Four-time Olympian Abdi Abdirahman was among many to represent the U.S.

Now that the race is coming to a close, thousands of volunteers will now have to clean up the nearly 26 tons of clothing that runners left on the ground.