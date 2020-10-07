Martina Navratilova on Tennis' 'New Normal' Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

"It’s quite different but I think the players are getting used to it," the tennis legend tells PEOPLE

Former tennis superstar Martina Navratilova knows that professional tennis looks different than ever before, but as the world adapts, so do the athletes.

Navratilova, 63, tells PEOPLE that coronavirus pandemic changes to Grand Slam tournaments — including no or limited fans in attendance, as well as the absence of some major players in some instances because of health and safety threats — are the "new normal."

"There are only about 1,000 people a day who are allowed into the [French Open] stadium, into the whole space, so at least there are a few people who are getting some atmosphere," says Navratilova, who is serving as a correspondent for the Tennis Channel during the Open. "But the fans who watch on TV will get the whole nine yards because the players are trying just as hard."

She continues, "When players played late-night matches when most of the fans had left (in prior years), that’s the feeling you get for every match now, regardless of what time of the day it is. It’s quite different but I think the players are getting used to it because just about everybody has been through it at one tournament or another."

Currently, the men's and women's singles have reached the quarterfinals stage at the French Open, which began at the Stade Roland Garros late last month. Men's number one player Novak Djokovic is still in the running, and American women's singles star Sofia Kenin just secured a spot in the semis.

Navratilova — who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000 — says French Open organizers "have taken great steps to make it as safe as possible."

"Obviously, it was a success at the U.S. Open," she tells PEOPLE. "They kept the infection level extremely low for everybody involved and I’m sure that the organizers here at Roland Garros would’ve been talking to the people in New York to see what worked and what could’ve been done differently or better."

