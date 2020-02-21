From the Football Field to the Small Screen! Marshawn Lynch Stars in Westworld Season 3

Image zoom Lena Waithe, Aaron Paul, Marshawn Lynch HBO

Marshawn Lynch is heading from the football field to the small screen!

The 33-year-old NFL player — who played once again for the Seattle Seahawks for three games this season — appears in the newest trailer of HBO’s Westworld that dropped Thursday.

In the video, Lynch appears alongside Aaron Paul, who stars as a character named Caleb, and Lena Waithe, another newcomer to the series. The three can be seen in the clip walking down an industrial hallway, and while the running back’s cameo in the trailer is brief, an HBO spokesperson told ESPN that Lynch’s character in the drama will be a “fun and pretty substantial role.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Lynch plays one of the artificially intelligent hosts or a human in the sci-fi series, which also sees Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi) added to the cast this season.

The athlete’s appearance in Westworld won’t be his first time in front of the camera.

Lynch made a guest appearance on season 4 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and also starred in two episodes of The League in 2014 and 2015.

Lynch retired from the NFL in 2015, but applied for reinstatement two years later.

In December, he returned to the team (with which he won a Super Bowl in 2014) to play three games for the Seahawks, including two playoff games.

Marshawn Lynch

Since the Seahawks’ loss against the Green Bay Packers that took them out of the playoffs, Lynch’s football future remains unknown. When asked about his plans with the NFL moving forward, Lynch simply said, “we’ll see what happens,” according to the Seattle Times.

The Emmy-nominated series also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, and Simon Quarterman.

Westworld season 3 premieres March 15 on HBO.